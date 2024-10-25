Breaking: Tommy Robinson arrested by Kent Police

Robinson's arrest comes on the eve of his massive rally for freedom Saturday in London.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  October 25, 2024

According to a post to his X account, the British free speech activist was taken into custody by Kent Police on terrorism-related offenses for refusing to give the access code to his phone.

According to the post, authored by an administrator of the account and not Tommy, his phone contained details about the identities of minor victims of sex trafficking:

"It is worth noting that Tommy held information of child rape victims on his phone, which he told the police at the time, and as they are 'confidential journalistic sources' they had no right to snoop or gain information about them."

A statement issued Friday by the Metropolitan Police says Robinson's arrest follows a directive by the high court to execute a warrant to take him into custody to ensure his appearance at court on Monday.

This story is still developing.

