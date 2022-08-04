As electric bills soar in the UK, British protesters threaten to cancel their payments

Manchester Evening News

The threat of widespread civil unrest may be looming in the United Kingdom as a result of the higher cost of living caused by soaring energy prices, according to the Don’t Pay protest organization in the U.K.

As energy costs continue to skyrocket with prices expected to reach eye-watering levels by winter, some British citizens have vowed to refuse to pay their gas and electric bills.

The protest is part of a growing backlash against British energy companies, which are making obscene profits, while simultaneously blaming the soaring energy costs on Putin’s military action in Ukraine.

As detailed by Summit News' Paul Joseph Watson, London saw violent riots in 1990 in response to the government’s efforts to introduce a poll tax. The levy was only cancelled after a coalition of interest groups made up of the working and middle classes banded together to defeat it.

The Don’t Pay organization has drawn inspiration from the 1990s protest movement to urge Brits to cancel their direct debits in October should prices continue to soar.

“Average energy bills in the UK for dual fuel are expected to rise to £3,615 by January 2023, an increase of 283 per cent on March levels,” wrote Watson.

“Millions of us won’t be able to afford food and bills this winter,” states the Don’t Pay manifesto. “We cannot afford to let that happen. We demand a reduction of bills to an affordable level. We will cancel our direct debits from October 1st if we are ignored.”

According to the group, 75,000 people have pledged to strike thus far. Don’t Pay is calling on at least a million Brits to join in to withhold payment from energy companies.

🚨 !! 75,000 PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED TO STRIKE !! 🚨



💪 If 1 MILLION people pledge to strike then we will withhold payment from the energy companies!



🔥 We are building a people powered movement to end the #CostOfGreedCrisis



SPREAD THE WORD + SIGN UP:https://t.co/2ZdAhj3aXm

📈❌ pic.twitter.com/BpMoCG8v7r — Don't Pay. (@dontpayuk) August 4, 2022

While British taxpayers continue to suffer from paycheck to paycheck, energy company British Petroleum (BP) announced its largest quarterly profit in 14 years, the BBC reported.