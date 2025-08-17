Broadcaster Tom Elliott CONDEMNS salon ban as blatant discrimination





A Melbourne radio host has condemned the treatment of an Israeli man who was refused service at a salon in Bentleigh, describing the incident as outright discrimination.

3AW’s Tom Elliott told listeners the refusal to cut the man’s hair after discovering he was from Israel highlighted a disturbing double standard.

“Now, there's a subtle distinction between a Jewish Australian and an Israeli. An Israeli is the citizen of another country. But it was out and out discrimination,” Elliott said.

Tom Elliott blasts the woke Bentleigh salon owner who KICKED OUT an Israeli customer after hearing his accent



Lion of Zion explain why the Jewish community is rallying TODAY at 5PM outside Juniper Salon in Bentleigh



— Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) August 18, 2025

“Well can you imagine the outcry if someone said I don't like black people or I don't like Indians or I don't like you know whatever I'm not going to serve you in my shop. I mean you'd be guilty of an offence and yet somehow when it's directed against Israelis it seems to be okay.”

The comments come as local Jewish activist group Lions of Zion announced a snap protest outside Juniper Salon at 5pm today in response to the owner’s actions.

Speaking on 3AW, Lions of Zion spokesperson Isaac Balbin said the behaviour was intolerable.



“It's completely reprehensible. It's not acceptable if people are African, it's not acceptable that people are Muslim and it's not acceptable that people are Jewish, Christian, white or black. It's not okay. And people are doing it and not facing any repercussions. It needs to stop. We need to turn it around. And that's a big part of why we're going out there today.”

The uproar began when an Israeli man booked an appointment at the salon. After revealing his nationality, owner Katrina Ann “Trina” Smith allegedly called him a “genocidal baby killer” and ordered him to leave.

SNAP RALLY - Juniper Salon, Bentleigh



Date: TODAY, Monday, 18 August 2025

Time: 5:00 PM

Location: Juniper Salon, 82 Patterson Road, Bentleigh VIC 3204



— The Lions of Zion (@TheLionsofZion) August 17, 2025

The man has since vowed to pursue legal action, citing protections under Australian anti-discrimination law. When confronted on camera by Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini, Smith insisted her refusal was lawful because “Israel is not a race,” despite legislation protecting against discrimination based on nationality and ethnic origin.

With Elliott’s on-air condemnation, a legal challenge pending, and a protest now scheduled, the fallout from the salon incident continues to escalate.