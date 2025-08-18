🔴 WATCH LIVE: Protesters SWARM Melbourne salon after owner KICKS OUT Israeli

A vile incident at a Bentleigh hairdresser has triggered a snap protest outside Juniper Salon at 5pm today (Monday, August 18) and I’ll be there live to cover it.

The rally is in response to an incident where salon owner Katrina Ann “Trina” Smith allegedly kicked out a customer after learning he was Israeli, even calling him a “genocidal baby killer.” The Jewish man told Rebel News he plans to pursue legal action, pointing out that discrimination laws carry penalties of more than $100,000.

SNAP RALLY - Juniper Salon, Bentleigh



Date: TODAY, Monday, 18 August 2025

Time: 5:00 PM

Location: Juniper Salon, 82 Patterson Road, Bentleigh VIC 3204



See Avi Yemini’s report on the incident below:https://t.co/aQnqrIzVa0 pic.twitter.com/0e8MWqykYc — The Lions of Zion (@TheLionsofZion) August 17, 2025

When I confronted Smith, she doubled down on her actions, insisting she had every right to refuse service. The exchange was heated, with Smith shouting and even calling police.

Now the activist group Lions of Zion has organised a demonstration at 5pm today, vowing to be peaceful but firm. I’ll bring you the protest as it unfolds, don’t miss it!