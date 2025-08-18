🔴 WATCH LIVE: Protesters SWARM Melbourne salon after owner KICKS OUT Israeli

Outrage turns into action as Melbourne's Jewish community takes a stand.

Avi Yemini
  |   August 18, 2025   |   News   |   Be the first to comment

A vile incident at a Bentleigh hairdresser has triggered a snap protest outside Juniper Salon at 5pm today (Monday, August 18) and I’ll be there live to cover it.

The rally is in response to an incident where salon owner Katrina Ann “Trina” Smith allegedly kicked out a customer after learning he was Israeli, even calling him a “genocidal baby killer.” The Jewish man told Rebel News he plans to pursue legal action, pointing out that discrimination laws carry penalties of more than $100,000.

When I confronted Smith, she doubled down on her actions, insisting she had every right to refuse service. The exchange was heated, with Smith shouting and even calling police.

Now the activist group Lions of Zion has organised a demonstration at 5pm today, vowing to be peaceful but firm. I’ll bring you the protest as it unfolds, don’t miss it!

Avi Yemini

Chief Australian Correspondent

Avi Yemini is the Australia Bureau Chief for Rebel News. He's a former Israeli Defence Force marksman turned citizen journalist. Avi's most known for getting amongst the action and asking the tough questions in a way that brings a smile to your face.

https://followavi.com/

