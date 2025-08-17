Community fights back: SNAP PROTEST outside ‘progressive’ salon that banned Israeli

A vile incident at a Bentleigh hair salon has sparked an urgent protest, with local Jewish activist group Lions of Zion announcing a snap demonstration outside the business at 5pm today.

The controversy erupted last Monday when an Israeli man attended Juniper Salon for a booked appointment. After hearing his foreign accent, owner Katrina Ann “Trina” Smith asked where he was from. When he replied “Israel,” she allegedly called him a “genocidal baby killer” and ordered him to leave.

The customer later told Rebel News he intends to pursue legal action, saying he is determined to make sure “no one — Israeli or otherwise — has to go through what he experienced.” Under Australian anti-discrimination law, refusing service based on nationality or ethnic origin can attract penalties exceeding $100,000.

Rebel News visited the salon to confront Smith about her conduct. On camera, she confirmed the customer’s account and justified her actions by claiming her decision did not breach the law because “Israel is not a race.” However, both the Racial Discrimination Act and the Equal Opportunity Act protect against discrimination on the grounds of nationality and ethnic origin.

The tense exchange saw Smith repeatedly shout at questions and call police, while a long-time customer having her hair cut expressed shock. She revealed she had been going to the salon for years but would no longer feel comfortable returning. Once a self-described left-winger, she said October 7 and the reactions that followed had already shaken her beliefs, and seeing the salon owner act this way confirmed her disillusionment.

The activist group Lions of Zion says tonight’s protest will be peaceful but firm. In a statement, the group said the rally is intended as a stand against antisemitism and a demand for accountability.

With the customer pursuing legal action, police involvement on the day, and now a community protest, the fallout from this incident is only just beginning.