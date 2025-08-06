🔴 Alberta accepts referendum Q, Carney backs down on censorship, Climate lockdown | Buffalo Roundtable

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are joined by Drea Humphrey and Cory Morgan to discuss the top stories affecting Western Canada in this edition of the Buffalo Roundtable livestream.

  August 06, 2025   |   News Analysis

Sheila Gunn Reid, Lise Merle, Rebel reporter Drea Humphrey and the Western Standard's Cory Morgan are LIVE for a special Buffalo Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Today, we're looking at Elections Alberta quietly approving a referendum ... to keep Alberta in Canada, after elections officials called into question the legality of a separation referendum.

Plus, Prime Minister Mark Carney appears to be backtracking over one of his predecessor's most controversial pieces of legislation, the Online News Act, which saw several social media platforms refusing to show news in Canada after rejecting the government's demands to pay publishers.

And finally, is Nova Scotia enacting a climate lockdown? Premier Tim Houston announced residents were barred from public forests and that private residences should not allow visitors into wooded areas over wildfire concerns in the Atlantic province.

Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!

Sheila and Lise will be reading Rants from users on Rumble and Super Chats from users on YouTube!

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.

