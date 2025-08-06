🔴 Alberta accepts referendum Q, Carney backs down on censorship, Climate lockdown | Buffalo Roundtable

Sheila Gunn Reid, Lise Merle, Rebel reporter Drea Humphrey and the Western Standard's Cory Morgan are LIVE for a special Buffalo Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Today, we're looking at Elections Alberta quietly approving a referendum ... to keep Alberta in Canada, after elections officials called into question the legality of a separation referendum.

Plus, Prime Minister Mark Carney appears to be backtracking over one of his predecessor's most controversial pieces of legislation, the Online News Act, which saw several social media platforms refusing to show news in Canada after rejecting the government's demands to pay publishers.

And finally, is Nova Scotia enacting a climate lockdown? Premier Tim Houston announced residents were barred from public forests and that private residences should not allow visitors into wooded areas over wildfire concerns in the Atlantic province.

