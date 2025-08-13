🔴 Premiers address China tariffs, Poilievre's Sovereignty Act, Is Canada united? | Buffalo Roundtable

Sheila Gunn Reid, Lise Merle, Keith Wilson and Michael Couros are LIVE for the Buffalo Roundtable (which airs every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)!

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at Western premiers responding to new Chinese tariffs on Canadian canola exports and the growing trade tensions between Canada and China.

Plus, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is proposing an Alberta-style sovereignty act — but on a national level. We'll discuss how it might work, if it's even possible and whether it would address Western grievances with Ottawa.

And finally, Ontario Premier Doug Ford told the media that he'll give U.S. President Donald Trump credit for one thing: uniting Canada in opposition to him.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com

Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!

Sheila and Lise will be reading Rants from users on Rumble and Super Chats from users on YouTube!

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube