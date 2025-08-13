🔴 Premiers address China tariffs, Poilievre's Sovereignty Act, Is Canada united? | Buffalo Roundtable

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are joined by constitutional lawyer Keith Wilson and political strategist Michael Couros to discuss the top stories affecting Western Canada in this edition of The Buffalo Roundtable livestream.

Rebel Livestreams
  |   August 13, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Sheila Gunn Reid, Lise Merle, Keith Wilson and Michael Couros are LIVE for the Buffalo Roundtable (which airs every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)!

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at Western premiers responding to new Chinese tariffs on Canadian canola exports and the growing trade tensions between Canada and China.

Plus, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is proposing an Alberta-style sovereignty act — but on a national level. We'll discuss how it might work, if it's even possible and whether it would address Western grievances with Ottawa.

And finally, Ontario Premier Doug Ford told the media that he'll give U.S. President Donald Trump credit for one thing: uniting Canada in opposition to him.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com

Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!

Sheila and Lise will be reading Rants from users on Rumble and Super Chats from users on YouTube!

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions. 

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

Please help Rebel News stand up for the West!

Latest News

Ottawa’s been screwing the West for decades — Trudeau's carbon taxes, Carney’s smug elitism, and laws like Bill C-69 that sabotage our prosperity. The message from the East? Shut up, pay up, and stay in your place. We’re done with that. And we think you are too. That's why Rebel News is launching a campaign to give Albertans and the West a voice — and we need your help to kick it off. Please help us fund a province-wide poll on Alberta independence, emergency townhalls, and fearless journalism that tells the truth about how badly Ottawa treats the West. If you're fed up with being trampled by the Laurentian elite, chip in now. We’re not taking it anymore!

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

Rebel Livestreams

Watch Rebel Roundup, our daily live news show, featuring top Rebel News reporters breaking down the biggest stories of the day. Plus, catch live coverage of breaking news, on-the-ground reporting, and special events as they happen. Stay ahead of the narrative—tune in live and get the other perspective!

https://www.rebelnews.com/live

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment