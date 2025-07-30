🔴 Poilievre debate reactions, Feucht cancelled by Winnipeg, Ford cancels Starlink | Buffalo Roundtable

Sheila Gunn Reid, Lise Merle, Michael Couros and Berta Proud Dad are LIVE for a special Buffalo Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at reactions to Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre — and his challengers — performance in Tuesday night's Battle River—Crowfoot byelection debate.

Plus, Sean Feucht is continuing to face cancellations, with city officials in Winnipeg scrapping the Christian pastor and musician's permit for a show in the Manitoba capital.

And finally, Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to officially end a deal with Elon Musk's Starlink, costing taxpayers money and punishing rural residents over trade tensions with the United States.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com

Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!

Sheila and Lise will be reading Rants from users on Rumble and Super Chats from users on YouTube!

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube