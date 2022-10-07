The U.K. government is experimenting on African children by feeding them a bug-based diet
The world's elites are using the developing world as a testing ground for their bad green ideas. The U.K. government is experimenting on African children by feeding them a bug-based diet.
In an article by LifeSiteNews, it talked about the inhumane way that Western elites treat children in the developing world. It's a common theme with these people, especially on all their green agenda ideas, that they use the developing world as guinea pigs for their experiments.
Poor African kids are the subject of an experiment to determine whether regular bug consumption can improve their nutrition without consideration of potential inflammatory effects from insects.
LifeSite states:
The UK government is funding an experiment to assess the effect of eating “insect-based porridge foods” on the nutritional status of children in Zimbabwe, a practice being pushed by environmentalists as a “sustainable” diet choice.
The United Kingdom Research and Innovation (UKRI)-backed project is feeding poor elementary school children mopane worms and soldier termite flour on a daily basis for a year. The study will examine the effects of the insect supplementation on the children’s height, weight, and micronutrient status, as well as their cognitive function, as determined by their school performance.
The project summary notes that the insect foods are “culturally acceptable” in the African region, since soldier termite and mopane worm powders have been traditionally used by some Zimbabwean rural communities to avoid malnutrition during drought and poor harvests.
A study published in 2019 found parasites in 81% of insect farms that were examined, and in 30% of those cases, the parasites were “potentially pathogenic for humans.”
The study called the bug farms an underestimated reservoir of human and animal parasites. So, these mad scientists from the U.K. could be funding studies that evidence has previously shown could actually make these kids sick with a parasite, and they're already potentially malnourished.
Another study done on children in Uganda, found that 1-2 eggs per day resulted in a significant increase in height, weight gain and muscle growth, and those are just the physical attributes besides the benefit of B12 on the developing brain.
African nations are disincentivized from developing their own natural gas resources, while 3.8 million people die prematurely each year on the African continent due to the effects of indoor air pollution. Another 2.6 billion people in poor countries still burn wood and other things for cooking. They get to cook their food over a turd while some well-kept Norwegian, Canadian, or Brit pats themselves on the back while reaping the benefits of fossil fuels for themselves.
Africans are just collateral damage in the first world's quest for a carbon-neutral future, and if a few kids die of cricket parasites along the way, that's just the price of going green.
