Calgary activists protest Trump’s actions in Venezuela while Venezuelans celebrate

Activists gathered outside the U.S. Consulate in Calgary on January 3rd to protest Donald Trump’s operation in Venezuela, calling it imperialism and foreign aggression.

This is after U.S. forces carried out a raid in Caracas, taking Venezuela’s dictator Nicolás Maduro out of his home at night. Maduro has been formally indicted by the United States on serious drug-trafficking charges, allegations that accuse him of leading a major narco-cartel.

The Venezuelan regime previously expropriated American oil property and until recently used that stolen property to get rich and fund their narcoterrorist activities, according to Vice President JD Vance.

While activists here are outraged, many Venezuelans are celebrating, seeing this as long-overdue accountability after more than 25 years of dictatorship, economic collapse, starvation, and a stolen election that even Canada and the European Union refused to recognize.

So why are people living thousands of kilometres away angrier than the people who actually lived under the regime? That’s what we were there to find out.

None of the folks that were at the protest had expressed to me that they were from Venezuela or had any family ties.