Calgary activists protest Trump’s actions in Venezuela while Venezuelans celebrate
Activists gathered outside Calgary’s U.S. Consulate to denounce the U.S. raid in Venezuela, despite widespread celebration among those who lived under the regime.
Activists gathered outside the U.S. Consulate in Calgary on January 3rd to protest Donald Trump’s operation in Venezuela, calling it imperialism and foreign aggression.
This is after U.S. forces carried out a raid in Caracas, taking Venezuela’s dictator Nicolás Maduro out of his home at night. Maduro has been formally indicted by the United States on serious drug-trafficking charges, allegations that accuse him of leading a major narco-cartel.
The Venezuelan regime previously expropriated American oil property and until recently used that stolen property to get rich and fund their narcoterrorist activities, according to Vice President JD Vance.
While activists here are outraged, many Venezuelans are celebrating, seeing this as long-overdue accountability after more than 25 years of dictatorship, economic collapse, starvation, and a stolen election that even Canada and the European Union refused to recognize.
So why are people living thousands of kilometres away angrier than the people who actually lived under the regime? That’s what we were there to find out.
None of the folks that were at the protest had expressed to me that they were from Venezuela or had any family ties.
Angelica Toy
Social Media Coordinator
Angelica was taught from a young age to question the mainstream narrative and seek the truth. Guided by her faith and commitment to freedom, she regularly hits the streets of Calgary, Alberta, where she lives and attends university.
Featured Stories
COMMENTS
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2026-01-06 19:33:45 -0500 FlagThese deluded fools need a check up from the neck up. How I wish I had the power to transfer them to Venezuela so they could be mugged by reality. these naive dupes are so brainwashed. And it’s just another cause for those pathetic people to champion. Such blinded fools need to realize how stupid they look. Them and their TDS needs to be mocked.