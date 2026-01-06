Calgary activists protest Trump’s actions in Venezuela while Venezuelans celebrate

Activists gathered outside Calgary’s U.S. Consulate to denounce the U.S. raid in Venezuela, despite widespread celebration among those who lived under the regime.

Angelica Toy
  |   January 06, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

Activists gathered outside the U.S. Consulate in Calgary on January 3rd to protest Donald Trump’s operation in Venezuela, calling it imperialism and foreign aggression.

This is after U.S. forces carried out a raid in Caracas, taking Venezuela’s dictator Nicolás Maduro out of his home at night. Maduro has been formally indicted by the United States on serious drug-trafficking charges, allegations that accuse him of leading a major narco-cartel.

The Venezuelan regime previously expropriated American oil property and until recently used that stolen property to get rich and fund their narcoterrorist activities, according to Vice President JD Vance.

While activists here are outraged, many Venezuelans are celebrating, seeing this as long-overdue accountability after more than 25 years of dictatorship, economic collapse, starvation, and a stolen election that even Canada and the European Union refused to recognize.

So why are people living thousands of kilometres away angrier than the people who actually lived under the regime? That’s what we were there to find out.

None of the folks that were at the protest had expressed to me that they were from Venezuela or had any family ties. 

Help Fund Our Reporting on the Liberation of Venezuela

Latest News

Rebel News is sending two journalists to fly down to cover this story from the point of view of the Venezuelan exiles living in Miami. They were surprised by this miraculous removal of the tyrant, someone who had haunted them and until now seemed impossible to remove. But after this morning’s surgical strike, everything feels possible again to them.

If you think it’s important to hear the other side of the story — directly from the mouths of people who had to flee Maduro’s atrocities — please consider chipping in a few dollars to cover the costs of our economy-class airfare to Miami, and our modest hotel.

Between the two of us, we expect our expenses to be $3,000. Unlike the CBC — who loved Maduro, and hate Trump — we get no government money; we’re 100% viewer-supported!

Amount
$
DONATE

Angelica Toy

Social Media Coordinator

Angelica was taught from a young age to question the mainstream narrative and seek the truth. Guided by her faith and commitment to freedom, she regularly hits the streets of Calgary, Alberta, where she lives and attends university.

Showing 1 Comment

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2026-01-06 19:33:45 -0500 Flag
    These deluded fools need a check up from the neck up. How I wish I had the power to transfer them to Venezuela so they could be mugged by reality. these naive dupes are so brainwashed. And it’s just another cause for those pathetic people to champion. Such blinded fools need to realize how stupid they look. Them and their TDS needs to be mocked.