Calgary carbon tax protest holding strong after more than 100 days

On April 1, despite widespread calls for the government to reduce inflation and taxes — and to do something about the cost of living which have all skyrocketed under the Liberal regime — Justin Trudeau increased the cost of the carbon tax and once again made everything just a little bit more expensive for folks struggling to get by.

While some believed Trudeau’s categorically false claim that non-polluters would get more money back from the carbon tax than they pay, a large number of Canadians were not so easily duped on April Fools' Day.

Protests against the carbon tax erupted across Canada with energy reminiscent of the Freedom Convoy, with many major cities and provincial border crossings featuring sizeable encampments along the side of the roads full of Canadians of all walks of life standing together to demand some sensibility and affordability, and to call for Ottawa to axe the tax.

A few weeks ago, we covered the Lacombe, Alberta, protest's final day as they wrapped up after nearly three months of protesting on Canada Day, and while their demonstrations have wrapped up, others are still going strong.

Back in April when this all began, we were fortunate to cover these protests across the nation, but we got an especially unique perspective of the demonstrations just outside of Calgary as we flew overhead in the Rebelcopter on the first day and then visited a few weeks later on the ground. Well that very same protest more than 100 days later is still going strong.

Rebel News was on location once again over the weekend to speak with people, many of whom have committed months of their lives to this demonstration, to learn more about what they hope to accomplish, what has motivated them to stick around for so long and whether the conversations the have had with the thousands of people who have stopped in reinforce the idea that the majority of Canadians don’t buy the carbon tax sales pitch Trudeau has been giving.

One thing that certainly has not changed since April 1 is the nearly incessant honking of horns from passersby on the highway, a clear sign, or sound, that Canadians have had it with Justin and with his carbon tax.