Calgary firefighters take vaccine mandate fight to court

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Firefighters bravely put their lives on the line in order to save others. They often encounter people on their very worst days and enter into chaos in an effort to restore order, seeing things most people fortunately never have to in a lifetime.

They, like soldiers and police officers, are viewed as heroes, but unlike the military or law enforcement, they have traditionally managed to largely avoid becoming embroiled in political tensions, or at least that had been the case until fire departments began mandating Covid-19 vaccinations for their staff.

In September of 2021, a group of emergency responders in Calgary took to City Hall for a silent protest opposing unconstitutional efforts to pressure them into being vaccinated. The protest was somber and respectful, everyone in attendance could sense the gravitas of what was unfolding, and yet despite the decorum of those involved in the protest, Fire Chief Steve Dongworth called the silent-protesters “disgraceful.”

Among those allegedly disgraceful resisters was a group of firefighters who are now taking legal action after many lost their jobs or were forced to resign under duress. I was joined by a few of them who shared about their experiences on the job, the politicization of the fire department, their vilification by media and even their own fire chief, and their plan to stand up to vaccine bullies and demand justice in a court of law.

The Democracy Fund is also launching legal challenges against vaccine mandates in other cases across Canada. To learn more about their work or to make a tax-receipt eligible donation to their precedent-setting legal work, go to FightVaccinePassports.com.