Firefighters protest in Calgary labelled “disgraceful, anti-vax” by fire chief

A protest held by firefighters against vaccine mandates in Calgary has recently drawn criticism from the city's fire chief, Steve Dongworth, as being “disrespectful” and “disgraceful,” after the group touched the Fallen Firefighters Memorial at city hall. In response to this demonstration, Dongworth demanded a barricade be erected around the monument in anticipation of future protests.

Rebel News' Adam Soos was on hand for the firefighters protest, and his first-hand account told a much different story than the anti-vaccine Dongworth described. Adam joined guest host David Menzies on last night's edition of The Ezra Levant Show to explain what things were actually like at the protest.

Describing how touching the monument wasn't an act of desecration, and how the protest was not anti-vax, but rather anti-mandate, Adam said:

The reality of the fact is that when you look at the rhetoric, almost everyone attending this protest, there was probably about 2,000 people at the second protest in support of these firefighters and other frontline workers. One of the speakers actually said that the mainstream media's going to attempt to make it that we're villains and we're anti-vax, [before asking the crowd] is this an anti-vax protest? The entire crowd in unison said no. And he said are you here to oppose vaccine mandates and they said yes. There's a clear distinction to be made there, and the majority of people I think, despite these polls suggesting that so many people are in favour of this, a large number of people are against people being forced to become vaccinated.

Thanks to our RealReporters.ca supporters, Rebel News is offering all of our paywalled content — including this episode of The Ezra Levant Show — for FREE during the election! Go to RebelNewsPlus.com and sign up with code ELECTION to get free access until September 20.