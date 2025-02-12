Calls grow for NATIONWIDE ban on antisemitic nurses over vile video

Calls are growing for an Australia-wide ban on two NSW nurses who were filmed boasting about harming Israeli patients, as NSW Health confirms they will never work in its hospitals again.

Rashad Nadir and Sarah Abu Lebdeh, both from Bankstown Hospital in Sydney, were caught in a publicly shared video making vile threats against Jewish people while wearing NSW Health-branded scrubs. The footage, shared by Israeli influencer Max Veifer, shows them hurling slurs and admitting to shocking breaches of medical ethics.

"It's Palestine's country, not your country you piece of s***," Abu Lebdeh said in the video.

"One day, your time will come, and you will die the most horrible death."

Nadir was filmed making a throat-slitting gesture while saying, "You have no idea how many (Israelis) came to this hospital and I sent them to Jehannam (hell)."

When asked how she would treat an Israeli patient, Abu Lebdeh responded: "I won't treat them, I will kill them."

NSW Health Minister Ryan Park confirmed the nurses had been immediately stood down, pending a police investigation, and declared they would "never work in NSW Health again." However, critics argue that this is not enough and are demanding a total ban across Australia.

Ahmad 'Rashad' Nadir covers his face as he flees from media scrutiny.

Dr Nick Coatsworth, one of Australia's most respected doctors, called their actions "catastrophic" and said they should never work near a patient again.

"To say the actions of two NSW Health workers are disturbing, frightening and lacking in humanity would be an understatement," he said.

"The investigation by police must be full and wide-ranging. These individuals can never be near a patient again."

The Australian Jewish Association has called for a national ban, urging regulators to strip the nurses of their registration to prevent them from working in any hospital or medical setting across the country.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also condemned the video as "sickening," while Federal Aged Care Minister Anika Wells reassured Australians that such behaviour would not be tolerated in the healthcare system.

Nadir, an Australian citizen and Afghan refugee, had been working in both public and private healthcare settings, but has since been fired from his other job at Observatory Hill Medical Centre.

Police continue to investigate the incident, with updates on potential criminal charges expected later this week.