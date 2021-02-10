Canada apologizes for Wu-Tang/Wuhan T-shirt incident... why?

Diplomatic relations between Canada and China have been tense following the arrest of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou by Canadian border authorities. In response, China detained two Canadians, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, and has held the pair since.

Things took a bit of a strange twist recently. The two countries have been at odds following an order of T-shirts by a Canadian diplomat in China. The content on the shirt that offended China? A remake of famous New York hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan's logo with the word “Wuhan” replacing the group's name on the iconic image.

This diplomatic rift was the subject of yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, where Ezra wondered why the Canadian government was apologizing to the Chinese Communist Party at all:

They apologized in a grovelling apology. China has had the two Michael's in captivity for 792 days. 792 days. And we're apologizing to them for a goofy T-shirt that someone made riffing on the word Wu-Tang Clan?

