Canada plans to send aid to crisis-hit Cuba despite mounting human rights abuses

Conservative MPs challenge Global Affairs officials as Ottawa prepares another assistance package for Cuba, where political detentions and alliances with authoritarian powers persist.

Tamara Ugolini
  |   February 25, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

 

source: The Canadian Press / Justin Tang

Ottawa is planning to pull out the cheque book for Cuba despite mounting concerns about the regime’s political prisoners, foreign alliances and human rights abuses.

At a Commons committee this week, Global Affairs officials confirmed the federal government is preparing yet another humanitarian aid package, as reported by Blacklock’s.

Director General of the Caribbean bureau, Mark Richardson, testified that Canada has provided an average of $6.5 million annually in development assistance to Cuba over the past seven years, totalling $6.84 million last year alone.

More is on the way.

Conservative MP Lianne Rood pressed officials on why Canadian taxpayers continue to bankroll assistance to what she called a “one-party dictatorship” aligned with Russia, China and Iran. She also demanded to know how much has been spent since 2020 on embassy operations and diplomatic infrastructure.

Richardson replied, “I don’t have the exact figures.”

Meanwhile, Cuba’s ambassador, Rodrigo Diaz, painted a picture of an island “at a standstill,” citing severe fuel and food shortages, even claiming ambulances are sidelined for lack of gasoline. When asked how many political prisoners the regime holds, he insisted none are jailed for their beliefs, only for breaking the law.

Despite this claim, an undercover Rebel News investigation found Cubans speaking at enormous personal risk, only agreeing to be interviewed if their anonymity was guaranteed, describing a reality of fear and repression the government works hard to conceal.

Roughly 203 people have been arbitrarily detained following state surveillance and police operations between January and June 20205, according to the nongovernmental organization (NGO) Cubalex.

Fuel and food shortages have brought daily life on the island to a halt following the U.S. military operation that captured Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro earlier this year. This abruptly cut off the steady flow of oil that Cuba relied on from Venezuela.

Since then, fuel deliveries from other partners like Mexico have also slowed or stopped under mounting U.S. tariff threats, leaving Cuba without enough energy to keep its economy, transportation, and essential services running.

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says a Canadian aid announcement is imminent, but details remain vague.

Please donate to support our mission to tell the world the truth about Cuba!

Latest News

Reporting from authoritarian states isn’t easy — and it certainly isn’t cheap. Travel, security, equipment, translators, and logistics all add up, and there’s no government funding or corporate sponsorship covering the bill. If you believe independent journalism should have the courage to go where others won’t, please consider making a contribution to support this mission. Every donation helps us continue uncovering the truth and sharing the stories that would otherwise remain hidden.

Amount
$
DONATE

Tamara Ugolini

Senior Editor

Tamara Ugolini is an informed choice advocate turned journalist whose journey into motherhood sparked her passion for parental rights and the importance of true informed consent. She critically examines the shortcomings of "Big Policy" and its impact on individuals, while challenging mainstream narratives to empower others in their decision-making.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.