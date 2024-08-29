Canada Post warned against censorship of parental rights flyers

Canada Post has been warned: any refusal to mail these flyers would infringe on the Coalition's rights under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Canada Post warned against censorship of parental rights flyers
Lawyers from the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) acting for Campaign Life Coalition have written to Canada Post, reminding them of their constitutional duty to uphold freedom of expression after pressure mounted from politicians and media to block the mailing of the Coalition's flyers in New Brunswick.

The flyers advocate for parental notification and consent when minors consider gender transitions at school. 

This campaign follows changes to New Brunswick’s Policy 713, which now requires schools to inform parents before officially recognizing a student’s new name or pronouns, a policy shift that has sparked heated debate and media attention.

Campaign Life Coalition remains firm in its stance, as Lawyer Hatim Kheir insists on the need to defend free expression in Canada, while the group prepares to continue its campaign leading up to the provincial election. 

A statement released by Campaign Life Coalition also advocated for the rights of Canada Post employees to object to the agency's censorship:  

Allowing some liberal-minded employees who object to the content of the mail to refuse to deliver, has another harmful impact. It puts pressure on Canada Post employees who agree with our content to go along with the censorship. It represents a form of coercion to violate their consciences and their ethical obligation to do the job for which they are paid. Nobody wants to stand out alone and be subjected to criticism and smears by the Liberal Party and trans-activists. The best way forward for Canada Post is to treat all customers equally, and rebuff the call of the Marxist union bullies to engage in viewpoint discrimination.

Jack Fonseca, Director of Political Operations posits if Canada Post can censor one group’s views, whose voice will be silenced next?

