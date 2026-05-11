Canada refuses to release secret RCMP-China policing deal

The federal government is refusing to release the full text of a controversial policing agreement between the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and authorities in the People’s Republic of China, despite mounting concerns over foreign interference and transnational repression.

In response to an Order Paper Question submitted by Conservative MP John Williamson, the government confirmed that the 2026 memorandum of understanding between the RCMP and China includes “exchange of information,” “investigative assistance,” “training,” and coordination with other domestic law enforcement agencies.

But Canadians won’t get to see the actual agreement.

The government says the deal will not be tabled in Parliament or released publicly because international law enforcement agreements “require confidentiality.”

There have been years of warnings from intelligence officials about Beijing-linked foreign interference operations in Canada, including allegations involving illegal Chinese police stations operating on Canadian soil.

The government also admitted the agreement allows information sharing under Canada’s legal framework, while insisting the arrangement is guided by “sovereignty, equality, and mutual benefit.”

When asked what consultations were conducted before signing the agreement, the government refused to provide specifics, claiming the information is not centrally tracked and could not be compiled in time without risking “incomplete and misleading information.”