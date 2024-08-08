Canada’s incoming human rights commissioner ‘put on leave’ over allegations of antisemitism

LinkedIn / Birju Dattani

Canada’s incoming human rights commissioner agreed to "take a leave" just one day before his mandate begins. Now-deleted posts allegedly compared Israel to Nazi Germany.

As a graduate student, commissioner Birju Dattani appeared on a panel alongside a member of the Hizb ut-Tahrir, an Islamic fundamentalist group. He claimed ignorance as to the identity of the panellist.

Dattani also shared the 2014 article, Palestinians are Warsaw ghetto prisoners of today, but later rejected claims he compared Israel to Nazi Germany. One 2015 article said he did. The post has since been deleted.

Justice Minister Arif Virani ordered an independent review of Commissioner Dattani, following concerns raised by Canadian Jewish organizations. He received the call to serve in June.

"While I carefully consider this matter, Mr. Dattani has agreed to take leave," Virani said in a statement Wednesday night. "I will have more to say in the coming days."

Liberals on Dattani last week: “We didn’t know.”



Liberals on Dattani this week: “We did know.”



Now that we know that they knew, will Anthony Housefather finally agree to a public committee meeting? pic.twitter.com/jWqtq751vP — Marty Morantz 🇨🇦 (@marty_morantz) July 5, 2024

Neither the minister's office nor the Privy Council Office (PCO) were aware of the posts made under the alias "Mujahid Dattani."

Muneeza Sheikh, counsel for Dattani, told CBC News her client "disclosed all information requested of him by the government." The PCO conducts background checks for all Governor-in-Council appointments.

Minister Virani assured reporters he would maintain public confidence in the Canadian Human Rights Commission (CHRC) and its chief commissioner.

Meanwhile, Conservative Deputy Leader Melissa Lantsman has called for Dattani to be fired. "Nothing about this review is independent or transparent."



"The whole process has been set up by the same Liberals who have spent weeks trying to cover up the truth about this appointment," Lantsman said. "This meaningless half-measure is not enough."

Last month: “Justice Department announced plans to launch an independent investigation after Dattani’s now deleted social-media posts emerged; it is due to report before Dattani starts his new role.”



Dattani is scheduled to start tomorrow. Report?https://t.co/I3zIHyaNWD — Michael Geist (@mgeist) August 7, 2024

Commissioner Dattani has denied allegations he made anti-Israel statements, with the Official Opposition claiming past activity amounts to a "justification for terrorism."

One Jewish advocacy group claimed his posts were antisemitic.

"The appointment of someone with such a deeply flawed background only exacerbates the skeptical public perceptions of the CHRC and undermines our confidence in the commission's ability to adjudicate issues of hate and discrimination," the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs said at the time.

Counsel for Dattani did not provide comment "at this time," according to CBC News.