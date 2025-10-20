Canada’s quiet surrender to the World Health Organization

Amendments to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) International Health Regulations (IHR) quietly slipped into force worldwide last month. Framed as a "milestone in global health governance," these changes empower the WHO to orchestrate responses to future "Public Health Emergencies of International Concern;" think COVID on steroids.

WHO launches new 'Decision Navigator' for public health and social measures



The 79-page document is labeled as a balanced guide for governments with "evidence-informed, equitable, and context-specific" strategies.



Read by @TamaraUgo: https://t.co/A0NEXOA1UZ — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) October 6, 2025

For Canada, however, this isn’t just about international cooperation, it’s a voluntary handover of sovereignty that reeks of democratic betrayal.

The WHO admits it has "no ability to impose any health measure," yet Ottawa treats these regulations as "binding on the World Health Organization (WHO) and 196 countries... including Canada."

Our multilateralist government has a history of bowing to UN agendas, even when they clash with our Constitution. As the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms warns in its recent report, this cedes "decision-making authority for public health response from sovereign governments to the WHO," risking a repeat of COVID’s devastating errors.

After hitting all the social justice buzzwords, unelected health overlord Theresa Tam commits Canada to strengthening WHO powers through IHR amendments and a pandemic agreement



Canadians did not vote for thishttps://t.co/2kdhm7mJr7 pic.twitter.com/0FFDciNJC7 — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) May 30, 2024

Remember the WHO’s COVID fumbles? It deferred to China’s political spin, denying human-to-human transmission, delaying warnings, and pushing unproven lockdowns, masks, and mandates that mirrored Beijing’s draconian playbook. The fallout in Canada was brutal: skyrocketing deaths among kids and under-45s, a persisting mental health catastrophe, opioid surges, economic ruin, all while COVID stats were inflated to justify the indiscriminate response.

"Far from protecting life, government policies fuelled thousands of preventable deaths, eroded freedoms, and left a trail of social and economic harm," the report states.

Now, these amended IHRs bind Canada to WHO declarations of "Pandemic Emergencies," mandating rapid compliance with "temporary recommendations" for at least three months.

Constitutional lawyer Allison Pejovic slams the amended IHR as a direct threat to Charter rights, targeting mobility, privacy and bodily autonomy, and freedoms of expression and assembly. Think vaccine passports, data-sharing, travel bans, and even censorship of "misinformation and disinformation" — all bypassing Canada’s purportedly robust Parliamentary procedures.

Pejovic warns: "If Canada acts merely on WHO command, without a Canadian legislative basis, any rights restriction risks being unconstitutional."

Canadians can also kiss democratic accountability good-bye, as these "binding obligations" sideline debate, letting bureaucrats in Geneva call the shots. Are sovereignty fears the reason why 11 nations, including the U.S., rejected this power grab?

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. nailed it: "The United States can cooperate with other nations without jeopardizing our civil liberties, without undermining our Constitution, and without ceding away America’s treasured sovereignty."

Bill Gates’ Global Vaccine Alliance (GAVI) pushes to include routine immunization in the pandemic agreement, calling it "foundational to safeguarding the world against future outbreaks"



As a key WHO stakeholder, GAVI is advocating for pathogen access & benefit-sharing for… pic.twitter.com/DeY5jsmh45 — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) November 12, 2024

Many increasingly believe that Canada should follow suit, as evidenced by public pushback by Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis. “Canadians deserve a government that cares about protecting our national sovereignty. Unelected international bureaucrats do not know better than Canadians, and should not have authority over how Canada governs,” Lewis wrote in July.

True health security lies in Canadian-made decisions, not subservience to a flawed, unelected private interest group.