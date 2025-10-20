Canada’s quiet surrender to the World Health Organization

New rules posed by the globalist organization a grave threat to national sovereignty and Charter rights, warns one of Canada’s leading legal advocacy organizations dedicated to defending individual freedoms.

Tamara Ugolini
  |   October 20, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

 

Amendments to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) International Health Regulations (IHR) quietly slipped into force worldwide last month. Framed as a "milestone in global health governance," these changes empower the WHO to orchestrate responses to future "Public Health Emergencies of International Concern;" think COVID on steroids.

For Canada, however, this isn’t just about international cooperation, it’s a voluntary handover of sovereignty that reeks of democratic betrayal.

The WHO admits it has "no ability to impose any health measure," yet Ottawa treats these regulations as "binding on the World Health Organization (WHO) and 196 countries... including Canada."

Our multilateralist government has a history of bowing to UN agendas, even when they clash with our Constitution. As the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms warns in its recent report, this cedes "decision-making authority for public health response from sovereign governments to the WHO," risking a repeat of COVID’s devastating errors.

Remember the WHO’s COVID fumbles? It deferred to China’s political spin, denying human-to-human transmission, delaying warnings, and pushing unproven lockdowns, masks, and mandates that mirrored Beijing’s draconian playbook. The fallout in Canada was brutal: skyrocketing deaths among kids and under-45s, a persisting mental health catastrophe, opioid surges, economic ruin, all while COVID stats were inflated to justify the indiscriminate response.

"Far from protecting life, government policies fuelled thousands of preventable deaths, eroded freedoms, and left a trail of social and economic harm," the report states.

Now, these amended IHRs bind Canada to WHO declarations of "Pandemic Emergencies," mandating rapid compliance with "temporary recommendations" for at least three months.

Constitutional lawyer Allison Pejovic slams the amended IHR as a direct threat to Charter rights, targeting mobility, privacy and bodily autonomy, and freedoms of expression and assembly. Think vaccine passports, data-sharing, travel bans, and even censorship of "misinformation and disinformation" — all bypassing Canada’s purportedly robust Parliamentary procedures.

Pejovic warns: "If Canada acts merely on WHO command, without a Canadian legislative basis, any rights restriction risks being unconstitutional."

Canadians can also kiss democratic accountability good-bye, as these "binding obligations" sideline debate, letting bureaucrats in Geneva call the shots. Are sovereignty fears the reason why 11 nations, including the U.S., rejected this power grab?

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. nailed it: "The United States can cooperate with other nations without jeopardizing our civil liberties, without undermining our Constitution, and without ceding away America’s treasured sovereignty."

Many increasingly believe that Canada should follow suit, as evidenced by public pushback by Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis. “Canadians deserve a government that cares about protecting our national sovereignty. Unelected international bureaucrats do not know better than Canadians, and should not have authority over how Canada governs,” Lewis wrote in July.

True health security lies in Canadian-made decisions, not subservience to a flawed, unelected private interest group.

Tamara Ugolini

Senior Editor

Tamara Ugolini is an informed choice advocate turned journalist whose journey into motherhood sparked her passion for parental rights and the importance of true informed consent. She critically examines the shortcomings of "Big Policy" and its impact on individuals, while challenging mainstream narratives to empower others in their decision-making.

