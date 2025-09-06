Post-COVID Canada shows excess deaths continue to surge

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) has released a meticulously sourced 54-page report titled "Post-COVID Canada: The Rise in Unexpected Deaths.”

This explosive document depicts Canada’s post-pandemic landscape where excess deaths have skyrocketed since the era of draconian lockdowns, mask mandates, and vaccine coercion. Yet, health bureaucrats and politicians remain eerily silent, content to pat themselves on the back while burying inconvenient data.

President of the JCCF, John Carpay, dissects this crisis and highlights how many continue to cling to a flawed narrative.

"Well, thus far we're not really seeing much interest yet on the part of public health officials and politicians," Carpay said. "They seem to be quite happy with the narrative that COVID was not just a bad annual flu, but it was an unusually deadly killer, and it killed lots of people, and now COVID is over. Lockdowns were wonderful. Vaccines are still safe and effective, and ‘nothing to see here, folks. Let's just move on.’"

The report draws on official government data from Statistics Canada to reveal these shocking trends.

COVID deaths, for instance, actually increased post-vaccination instead of declining.

"In 2020, in the first year of COVID, we had about 16,000 COVID deaths in 2020, according to Statistics Canada," Carpay explained. "And this jumped up to 20,000 COVID deaths in 2022, after everybody got vaccinated."

This 20% spike raises glaring questions about vaccine efficacy, especially as mandates fueled division and discrimination.

Even more alarming is the surge in non-COVID deaths among younger demographics. "We also had a startling and unexplained rise in deaths from Canadians under the age of 45," Carpay noted. "The death rates went up for Canadians under age 45, jumped by more than a third." Tens of thousands more young Canadians perished in 2022 and 2023 compared to pre-COVID years. Drug overdoses soared by 55%, from 4,500 annual deaths pre-lockdown to nearly 7,000—a tragic escalation that persists to this day.

Children, too, have suffered inexplicably. "Those deaths have increased by 16%," Carpay said of kids aged 1-14. "In 2022, there were just under 800 children ages one to 14 who died." This permanent uptick cries out for scrutiny, potentially linked to lockdown-induced mental health crises, obesity, isolation, and novel pharmaceutical products never before unleashed on the general public.

Adding to the crisis, unknown causes now account for 15% of young Canadian deaths in 2022—astronomically high, with autopsies performed only 6% of the time.

Yet health and government officials are eerily silent, which Carpay attributes to denial: "Why are the politicians and public health officials not looking into this? Well, there's an old saying: It's easy to fool people; it's very hard to persuade people that they have been fooled."

The report ties these trends to the fallout from unscientific policies: forced isolation, gym closures, and fines for outdoor walks, all eroding physical and mental health.

Diabetes and hypertension-related deaths ballooned, underscoring how stress and inactivity shorten lives.

Carpay issues a stark warning: "This report would just confirm that the experts were wrong in locking us down. It has very likely led to [these] catastrophic outcomes. So I think the biggest takeaway is let's not be governed by experts."

As the World Health Organization warns of inevitable future pandemics, Canada must reject technocratic overreach and demand accountability.

Though it seems unlikely, as federal Health Minister Marjorie Michel, shadow minister Dan Mazier, and Alberta's Adriana LaGrange refused to comment on the alarming, post-pandemic trends.

This willful blindness confirms the establishment's evasion, leaving constitutional champions like the JCCF to step up where officials fail.