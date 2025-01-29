WHO Pandemic Agreement is really about making Big Pharma bigger, says independent researcher

Since 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) has been pushing to expand its global health mandate. However, its focus has shifted from actual health outcomes to aligning with pharmaceutical profits.

This growing concern is underscored by the ongoing Bell Review, led by public health expert and former WHO scientist Dr. David Bell. He argues that health policies impacting national sovereignty should remain within the control of individual countries, not in the hands of unelected, corporate-influenced global organizations.

Despite these concerns, the WHO has moved ahead with legally binding amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR) and is now seeking to implement a one-size-fits-all pandemic agreement. This agreement would give the WHO Director-General the unilateral power to impose public health measures during what are deemed "public health emergencies of international concern." This gives unelected bureaucrats unprecedented authority over public health decisions, bypassing national governments and citizens’ input.

Independent researcher James Roguski raised concerns about the increasing influence of Big Pharma in shaping global health policy. He highlighted the lack of accountability and reflection by organizations like the WHO for the global COVID-19 vaccine rollout, pointing to the widespread injuries acknowledged in Pfizer’s documents.

In a revealing Zoom call, Canada’s lead negotiator, Zoe Khan, an unelected public health bureaucrat, outlined the push for “equitable access” to pharmaceutical products like vaccines, which has been a key focus of the WHO’s pandemic negotiations. Khan’s presentation discussed issues like intellectual property, technology transfer, public funding conditions, and pathogen access — all of which benefit Big Pharma’s interests.

What stood out in the conversation was Khan’s dismissal of concerns raised by former U.S. President Trump’s executive order threatening to cut funding to the WHO. She brushed off the relevance to Canada, signalling that the government would continue aligning itself with WHO negotiations, despite ongoing concerns about the lack of transparency and accountability in the process.

“They are secretly negotiating a corrupt business deal,” says Roguski, who explains that regardless of the United States’ stance, “all of the corporations will be able to participate in the pathogen access and benefit sharing system, so what is actually going on in these negotiations is invisible to the vast majority of humanity.”

“These people are putting together a business deal to go looking for pathogens using the PCR process, which is just used for fearmongering, so they can scare people and all of the companies around the world that can manufacture testing equipment or drugs or more mRNA injectables see the holy grail of money flowing in their direction.”

Khan, who holds a background in education and development economics, is not a licensed healthcare professional, yet she plays a key role in representing Canada as the pandemic agreement continues negotiations.

Roguski emphasized that this distinction is crucial, as Khan and other bureaucrats often remain detached from the real challenges faced by healthcare workers. Their focus on policy-making behind closed doors in alignment with corporate interests does not reflect the true needs of the healthcare system or the people it’s meant to serve.

Roguski called for an end to the echo chamber of unelected officials and corporations who are pushing an agenda that undermines democratic legitimacy and harms public health. He stressed the importance of preventing behind-the-scenes deals that prioritize profit over the well-being of citizens, who continue to face the fallout from these decisions.

As the WHO moves forward with these sweeping changes, Canadians and the global community must ask: Who benefits from these policies, and at what cost to national sovereignty and public health?