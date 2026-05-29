Canada's speech crackdown has already begun — speak up while you still can

I genuinely believe we are closer to a real speech crackdown in this country than at any point in modern Canadian history. And the craziest part is they’re not even hiding it anymore.

While Canadians were distracted by inflation, tariffs and housing costs, the Liberals quietly buried something deeply disturbing on page 145 of the Spring Economic Statement: amendments to the Canada Post Corporation Act expanding police powers to search and seize your mail.

Your actual physical mail.

Letters. Packages. Private correspondence.

Read that alongside the Liberals’ censorship agenda, and the pattern becomes impossible to ignore. If Canadians move sensitive conversations off social media and back to texts, phones and old-fashioned mail to avoid government snoops, Carney’s people appear to have anticipated that already.

They are tightening control over digital communication while quietly expanding state access to private correspondence at the same time.

There is no escape hatch.

And before anybody accuses me of paranoia, let me remind you what Trudeau’s government already tried to make law.

Bill C-36 would have allowed anonymous complaints over lawful speech. Somebody could accuse you of hateful expression, and you might never properly confront your accuser. The bill proposed fines of up to $20,000 paid directly to the complainant, plus another $50,000 paid to the government itself.

Over speech.

Not violence. Not terrorism. Speech somebody found offensive online.

And then came the truly chilling part: pre-crime restrictions.

The Liberals wanted courts to impose curfews, communication bans and house arrest conditions on Canadians who had committed no criminal offence whatsoever, simply because somebody claimed to fear what they might say in the future.

Not punishment for criminal conduct.

Punishment for predicted wrongthink.

Then came Bill C-63, the Online Harms Act, which proposed even more censorship infrastructure through digital safety commissions, regulators and online speech enforcement bodies.

The same activist ecosystem backed every step of it: anti-hate NGOs, censorship advocates, activist academics and taxpayer-funded organizations that increasingly treat free expression itself as the social problem to solve.

Those bills died when the election was called.

The agenda didn’t.

Now Mark Carney’s government is openly signalling it wants another crack at it. Marc Miller admitted Canada is “a couple years behind” Britain and Australia on internet regulation.

Britain.

The country where police investigate tweets and Facebook posts. Where citizens get questioned over memes and offensive jokes. Where authorities reportedly made more than 12,000 arrests tied to online communications offences in a single year.

And instead of treating that as a warning sign, Canada’s political class increasingly talks about it like it’s a model worth copying.

That should terrify every Canadian.

Because freedom rarely disappears dramatically. It disappears slowly, bureaucratically and under the language of safety and harm reduction.

And Carney may actually be more effective at advancing this agenda than Trudeau ever was because Trudeau sounded ideological and flaky. Carney sounds calm, managerial and “evidence-based,” which makes people lower their guard while the state accumulates more power over speech and information.

And independent media will obviously be among the first targets. Government-funded outlets like the CBC have very little to fear from censorship systems because they already exist safely inside the approved institutional framework. They support the government because the government supports them. The pressure lands on independent journalists, alternative media and anybody operating outside establishment narratives — because we are skeptics of government.

That’s where this road leads: criminalized dissent, self-censorship and a country where ordinary people slowly become afraid to speak honestly because the legal, financial and social consequences become too risky.

And once that fear becomes cultural, governments barely need to censor anybody anymore.

People start censoring themselves.

We need to speak up now, while we still can.

Go to StopTheCensorship.ca.