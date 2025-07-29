Canada’s top research agency sidelines Canadians in a secret hiring practice

Audit finds sweetheart hiring @NRC_cnrc in breach of fed rules. Execs previously recruited foreigners on claim it was "not possible to find qualified Canadians" to work in gov't labs. https://t.co/ouyD97yHE1 #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/oEsPq26FbC — Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) July 28, 2025

The Audit of Recruitment and Staffing acknowledges the need to attract the “best and brightest” in a competitive global market but warns that bypassing open competition risks undermining trust.

“Circumventing the competitive hiring process should only be considered when candidate availability is extremely limited,” auditors wrote. Yet, the NRC leaned on this tactic 12 times, citing “unique operational requirements” or “urgent needs” without clear justification.

More concerning, the NRC openly prioritized foreign hires, claiming it’s “often not possible to find qualified Canadians” for research roles. In 2021, they even hired consultants to scout international talent, after boasting that Canada had 19 Nobel Laureates, top-tier universities, and $14 billion in annual R&D spending.

Why the rush to look abroad when world-class talent is being cultivated at home?

Thanks to @TamaraUgo for the chat.



This is an exceedingly important moment to push back on the well-subsidized, well-organized, Ontario-premier-supported movement to continue to skyrocket youth unemployment, and profit off of more low-wage foreign labour. https://t.co/5hOzgVYlcC pic.twitter.com/4am3YGjy7V — Alexander Brown (@alexbrown17) July 25, 2025

It undermines fairness, as non-competitive hiring can breed perceptions of favouritism, thereby alienating Canadian researchers who deserve a chance at these roles.

The NRC’s workforce grew 13% from 2019 to 2024, yet the audit suggests domestic candidates were often bypassed. This risks demoralizing employees and fueling public skepticism about a taxpayer-funded institution that seems to undervalue its own people.

Without clear evidence of why Canadian talent falls short, these decisions feel arbitrary, clashing with Canada’s proud legacy as a research powerhouse. If our universities and labs are producing global leaders, why isn’t the NRC tapping into that pool first?

Liberals prioritize foreign workers over youth in economic betrayal



The Carney Liberals are approving thousands of Labour Market Impact Assessments for temporary foreign workers in low-wage jobs, while student unemployment soars.



More by @TamaraUgo: https://t.co/pQAak7Ufr5 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 15, 2025

Repeatedly sidestepping competitive hiring, especially without robust justification, erodes trust and hints at a larger issue of mismanagement. Canadian researchers, who’ve benefited from the world-class education system that NRC promotes, deserve better than being overlooked for unadvertised roles.

If Canada is truly a leader in innovation, as pointed out with Nobel wins and university rankings, then our researchers should be first in line for opportunities at the NRC. Anything less is a disservice to the Canadians who’ve built this nation’s research legacy.