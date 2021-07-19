Feds announce end to COVID jails, fully vaccinated Americans able to enter Canada starting Aug. 9

By Ezra Levant Support the legal fight against Trudeau's 'Covid Jails' We're suing the Trudeau government over the unconstitutional COVID jails. It's not just to get justice for ourselves — we are applying to a federal judge to strike down this illegal and shameful COVID hotel program nationwide. 566 Donors

The Government of Canada will permit fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents entry into Canada beginning on August 9 according to a news release, with a plan to open the country's borders to any traveller who has been fully vaccinated by one of the Government of Canada approved vaccines on September 7.

The federal government will also be removing quarantine hotel requirements for those travellers who are eligible upon arrival in Canada. The controversial process, which forces air travellers into quarantine hotels — something Rebel News has been fighting through NoCOVIDJails.com — is also set to end on August 9.

Additionally, flights arriving in Canada will now be permitted to land at another five airports — in Halifax, Quebec City, Ottawa, Winnipeg and Edmonton — removing restrictions that had previously only allowed for arrivals in Montreal, Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver.

Air travellers, regardless of vaccine status, will still be required to submit a pre-entry COVID molecular test result. In another tweak to requirements, fully vaccinated travellers will not need a post-arrival test, although the government said it would still be selecting some individuals at random as part of a Day 1 test sample, something the government says is being done as an effort to monitor variants of concern and vaccine effectiveness.

No changes have been made to mandatory testing requirements for unvaccinated travellers, and all travellers will still be required to submit a quarantine plan.