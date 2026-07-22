Canada's forests burn as Carney hands out hundreds of millions abroad

Canada is burning. Mark Carney is paying everyone else.

That's the headline published in a Juno News story by journalist Sue-Ann Levy, who joined Ezra Levant on Tuesday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show to walk through the striking numbers.

Canada has committed $26.5 billion to Ukraine during its defensive war against Russia. At $50 to $80 million per aircraft, that money would have been enough to purchase more than 350 water bombers.

Canada has sent $500 million to Gaza in so-called humanitarian aid, including $100 million as recently as a month ago — enough for two more water bombers.

Meanwhile, forest management remains chronically underfunded, and as Ezra noted, the catastrophic Fort McMurray fire nearly a dozen years ago was made worse precisely because forests were not trimmed back from the city for political and environmental reasons. "There are politics," he said. "But the politics need money."

Sue-Ann argued the foreign aid spending is not really about the countries receiving it; instead, the dollars are about shaping about domestic politics.

"It's about Carney going on a tour mosque to mosque like Trudeau used to do," she said.

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand's trip to Pakistan this week, she noted, has nothing to do with Canadian interests in Pakistan. That trip, Sue-Ann said, is about wooing hundreds of thousands of Pakistani-Canadian voters.

The Ukraine funding has a similar diaspora logic. "This is ethnopolitics," Ezra said, "and in some cases it makes us do really dumb things just to try and bribe local voters."

The conversation also turned to the Canadian Museum for Human Rights in Winnipeg, which recently hosted a Nakba exhibition developed in concert with the Palestinian ambassador. Ezra recalled that the museum was founded with a major donation from the late Izzy Asper, a proud Winnipeg Jew who told him he wanted Canada to have its own Holocaust museum so Canadian Jewish children wouldn't have to travel to Washington.

"Now what irony that it's the opposite of that," he said. But Ezra said even a pro-Israel museum would ultimately be beside the point, given "demographics drown it out."

"If every year you bring in a quarter million more people who are endemically antisemitic, Holocaust education in school curricula isn't going to make a difference," Ezra said, pointing to a recent report showing 25% of students in the Ottawa-Carleton school district are now Muslim.

Sue-Ann added that the Toronto District School Board has introduced anti-Palestinian racism courses while antisemitism surges across the country — antisemitism she said was imported by people taught to hate Jews and brought into Canada by the Carney government.