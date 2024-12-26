Canada's Rainbow Mafia will ruin you for dissenting thought

Earlier this month, ace cameraman Lincoln Jay and I traveled to Emo, Ontario, population 1,300. The hamlet quickly emerged as the new poster boy for compelled speech -- the same virus Dr. Jordan Peterson warned us about several years ago.

Canada's woke mob has little tolerance for ideas they disagree with, let alone free speech. Today, compliance is not suggested, but ordered under penalty of law.

If you dare espouse a contrarian opinion, provincial human rights tribunals will force you to bend the knee at whim. They will force you to apologize and sing their politically correct mantra. Should you refuse them, they will ruin you financially.

Unelected, unaccountable kangaroo courts have undermine our Charter Rights for the sake of a radical few.

Ontario township forced to submit to Pride bullies as residents frightened into silence



The Ontario Human Rights Tribunal is forcing Emo Township to affirm and compensate the Rainbow Mafia. Meanwhile, townspeople are being scared into silence under threat of litigation and… pic.twitter.com/yRVk80XEo7 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 16, 2024

Fast-forward to 2024 and Emo Mayor McQuaker was fine $5,000 for not recognizing Pride Month. Borderland Pride, through its enforcer, the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario removed that $5,300 from his personal bank account.

Lincoln and I traveled to Emo to report the facts, but no facts were forthcoming. The mayor wouldn’t talk, and neither would his councillors nor the Chief Administrative Officer.

Additionally, their council meeting that week was closed to the public and media. What a bizarre turn of events, folks!

Rebel News travels to remote Ontario township ordered to fly Pride flag and fined $10,000!@TheMenzoid and @LincolnMJay are in Emo, where Mayor McQuaker has already been docked $5,000 from his personal bank account following an Ontario Human Rights Tribunal ruling. pic.twitter.com/PKE0LPaAwI — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 13, 2024

We attempted to do streeters with everyday Joes, and more of the same. People were terrified to speak on-camera.

These are salt of the earth rural people, after all, who had plenty to say in defence of their mayor. Off-camera, they were miffed by their tax dollars being unjustly purloined to pay what is effectively a ransom demand.

They were universally in support of Mayor McQuaker and were revolted by the bully tactics of Borderland Pride and the Human Rights Tribunal.

The Ontario town of Emo is seeking a judicial review after receiving a $15,000 fine for the community’s refusal to celebrate Pride Month in 2020.https://t.co/FwdVW58uN1 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 21, 2024

Indeed, it is no longer about tolerance and acceptance for the Rainbow Mafia. It’s now about affirmation.

If you do not applaud them –- if you are suspected of thinking “bad thoughts” –- you will be deemed a bigot. And you will be punished.

The irony is perverse given that this community has long clamored for tolerance yet is the most intolerant of all.

Sign the petition to demand the Emo Township Council stand up to the Ontario Human Rights Tribunal! 1,513 signatures Goal: 10,000 signatures We, the undersigned, respectfully call on the Emo Township Council to stand up for its local community and push back against the heavy-handed demands forced upon it by the Ontario Human Rights Tribunal. We urge the Emo Township Council to refuse these unreasonable dictates and instead demand a more sensible, good-faith solution — one that upholds respectful dialogue and acknowledges the township's practical limitations. Let's show that small communities deserve a voice, not a costly ultimatum.

