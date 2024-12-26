Canada's Rainbow Mafia will ruin you for dissenting thought

If you dare espouse a contrarian opinion, human rights tribunals will ruin you financially.

David Menzies
  |   December 26, 2024   |   News Analysis

Earlier this month, ace cameraman Lincoln Jay and I traveled to Emo, Ontario, population 1,300. The hamlet quickly emerged as the new poster boy for compelled speech -- the same virus Dr. Jordan Peterson warned us about several years ago. 

Canada's woke mob has little tolerance for ideas they disagree with, let alone free speech. Today, compliance is not suggested, but ordered under penalty of law.

If you dare espouse a contrarian opinion, provincial human rights tribunals will force you to bend the knee at whim. They will force you to apologize and sing their politically correct mantra. Should you refuse them, they will ruin you financially. 

Unelected, unaccountable kangaroo courts have undermine our Charter Rights for the sake of a radical few.

Fast-forward to 2024 and Emo Mayor McQuaker was fine $5,000 for not recognizing Pride Month. Borderland Pride, through its enforcer, the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario removed that $5,300 from his personal bank account.

Lincoln and I traveled to Emo to report the facts, but no facts were forthcoming. The mayor wouldn’t talk, and neither would his councillors nor the Chief Administrative Officer.

Additionally, their council meeting that week was closed to the public and media. What a bizarre turn of events, folks!

We attempted to do streeters with everyday Joes, and more of the same. People were terrified to speak on-camera.

These are salt of the earth rural people, after all, who had plenty to say in defence of their mayor. Off-camera, they were miffed by their tax dollars being unjustly purloined to pay what is effectively a ransom demand.

They were universally in support of Mayor McQuaker and were revolted by the bully tactics of Borderland Pride and the Human Rights Tribunal.

Indeed, it is no longer about tolerance and acceptance for the Rainbow Mafia. It’s now about affirmation.

If you do not applaud them –- if you are suspected of thinking “bad thoughts” –- you will be deemed a bigot. And you will be punished.

The irony is perverse given that this community has long clamored for tolerance yet is the most intolerant of all.

