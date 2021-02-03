Canadian citizens are being treated worse than temporary foreign workers

As if things couldn't seem any worse for Canadians concerned about the federal government infringing on citizens' rights, along comes this story from the Western Producer: temporary and seasonal workers won't be subjected to as stringent quarantine measures like those now imposed on Canadians returning to the country.

On yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host Sheila Gunn Reid explained how ridiculous this concept is in practice, with the Trudeau government treating foreigners better than Canadians who are being forced into expensive COVID quarantine hotels:

So Canadian nationals, flying home from their winter escape in Mexico have to mandatory quarantine in an expensive hotel? Because Justin Trudeau said so? But he's making special exceptions for Mexican foreign workers? So grandma and grandpa can't quarantine for 14 days on their own farm that they own after coming back from Mexico, but Mexican foreign workers can quarantine on the farm that they don't own, but they're working at? This is absolutely outrageous.

