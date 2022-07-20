Canadian NBA star regrets getting vaccinated despite personal, team success
’I didn’t like that it was either get this or don’t play,’ Wiggins told FanSided’s Mark Carman.
Golden State Warriors' Canadian small forward Andrew Wiggins has publicly admitted that he regrets getting the COVID-19 vaccine despite his personal and team’s success over the past year.
The Toronto-born NBA player played a crucial role on Golden State’s championship squad this season, averaging over 17 points per game during the regular season and 8 rebounds per game in the final series to help push the team over the top.
If Wiggins had decided not to get vaccinated, he would have been prevented from playing in certain games as was the case for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving.
As reported by Sportsnet, “One All-Star Game start and an NBA championship title later, Canadian basketball star Andrew Wiggins is still feeling regretful about getting the COVID-19 vaccine which allowed him to play the entire 2021-22 season.”
“I still wish I didn’t get it, to be honest with you," Wiggins said in a one-on-one interview with FanSided released Monday. "But you gotta do what you gotta do.”
As reported by the Toronto Sun, “the forward said he ‘just don’t like putting all that stuff in my body, so I didn’t like that and didn’t like that it wasn’t my choice.’”
Wiggins is currently playing out a 5 year / $147,710,050 contract that he previously signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
- By Rebel News
