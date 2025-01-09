Canadians FIGHT BACK as Islamist group seeks Hamilton venue

The federal government faces growing calls to designate Hizb ut-Tahrir a terrorist entity.

Founded in 1953, the Islamist group advocates for a global caliphate under Sharia Law, seeking to eradicate alleged “obstacles” by non-Muslim countries.

Its Canadian branch relocated a January 18 event to Hamilton last week, amid pushback from concerned Canadians, including prominent Jewish leaders.

As first reported by the Western Standard, a spokesperson for the group accused non-Muslim countries of using “false ideas … to dishearten Muslims from standing up for the [truth].”

“The colonialists will point to their technology, vast armies, giant economies, and their pervasive influence,” he said. “However, none of this ‘power’ compares to the might of Allah.”

“Allah supports those who support his cause,” he concluded, “and nothing will stand in the way of his believers.”

B’nai Brith condemned Hizb ut-Tahrir for its “problematic and extremist ideology,” reads an emailed statement to the Toronto Sun.

Meanwhile, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) and the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center urged Ottawa to designate the group as a terrorist entity, reported the Globe and Mail.

A Public Safety spokesperson said terrorism designations under the Criminal Code only take place if a group has “knowingly carried out, attempted to carry out, participated in or facilitated a terrorist activity.”

Interim CIJA president Noah Shack later urged Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) to vet speakers for the 2025 Khalifah Conference. Deny them entry if they are “deemed to pose a risk of inciting hate or violence,” reads a letter.

The group cancelled a similar conference last year, reported the Globe. Hizb ut-Tahrir has faced restrictions on its activism in Germany, Pakistan, India and Turkey, but not in Canada as of writing.

The CIJA letter condemned the Islamist group for its “antisemitic character” and “extremist ideology,” including its celebration of the October 7th massacre and its praise of Hamas.

The terrorist threat in Canada “has rarely been higher,” according to a report by the Ottawa firm Insight Threat Intelligence.

“Across the board, terrorism attacks and charges have increased in this country over the last 18 years,” it reads, with most of the 73 charges during that period involving “religiously motivated” terrorists, like the Islamic State and al-Qaeda.

Hizb ut-Tahrir Canada called itself “an ideological and political party that works exclusively through intellectual and political struggle” that is not linked to terrorism, extremism or violent activities.

“If this love [for Allah] can be turned into political action,” said a spokesperson, “it would lead to the revival of the Khalifah.”

Mississauga Mayor Carolyn Parrish notes that Hizb ut-Tahrir Canada has discussed overthrowing our democracy, as well as neighboring countries, she says.

The group calls for the resumption of the Islamic way of life in Muslim countries, it said, as prescribed by the Quran.

“Learn what it will take for our Ummah to overcome America, Europe, Russia, China, and others from the position we're in today,” reads a social media post by the group.

“What steps do we need to take to become victorious against today’s Colonialist superpowers? We’ll answer these questions at our upcoming Khalifah Conference,” it concluded.

Mississauga city officials contacted federal authorities days ago to “carefully monitor passports” and deny entry to persons who are barred from entering Canada.

“It appears that [the] Hizb ut Tahrir conference of extremists had moved on to another city,” praised Mayor Parrish. The conference ultimately shifted venues from Mississauga to Hamilton, Ontario.

Peel Regional Police told the Sun they are “actively monitoring the situation” to keep Hamilton communities safe.

“At this time, we do not have any information that would indicate there is a threat to public safety. However, please know that we will not tolerate any acts of hate or violence within the region,” reads an emailed statement.

