Islamic extremists move jihadi conference to Hamilton: report

A radical Islamic conference has reportedly shifted venues following pushback from Mississauga City Council and fellow Canadians.

“It appears that [the] Hizb ut Tahrir conference of extremists had moved on to another city,” said Mayor Carolyn Parrish. “Location in Hamilton to be decided.”

Founded in 1953, Hizb ut-Tahrir advocates for a global caliphate under Sharia Law, seeking to eradicate alleged “obstacles” by non-Muslim countries.

As first reported by the Western Standard, a spokesperson for the group accused non-Muslim countries of using “false ideas … to dishearten Muslims from standing up for the [truth].”

“The colonialists will point to their technology, vast armies, giant economies, and their pervasive influence,” he said. “However, none of this ‘power’ compares to the might of Allah.”

“Allah supports those who support his cause,” he concluded, “and nothing will stand in the way of his believers.”

It appears as though Hizb ut-Tahrir Canada has hidden or deleted this video from its Facebook page.



B’nai Brith condemned Hizb ut-Tahrir for its “problematic and extremist ideology,” reads an emailed statement to the Toronto Sun.

They have been recognized in other jurisdictions, including Muslims countries, as an “extremist entity,” said Richard Robertson, its Director of Research and Advocacy.

“B’nai Brith Canada has grave concerns about its upcoming conference and the effect it might have on Canadian society.”

Mayor Parrish echoed those concerns, stating the conference was “different from previous marches and vigils” because Hizb-ut-Tahrir Canada “has been banned from our facilities for over ten years.”

Parrish landed in hot water for previously defending a since-cancelled vigil for former Hamas leader, Yahya Sinwar, who orchestrated the October 7, 2023 terror attacks in Israel, killing more than 1,200 people.

“Under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, groups have the right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly,” read a prior statement, permitting there was no risk to public safety or threats of violence.

Mississauga Celebration Square, where the vigil was slated for, was home to “hundreds of peaceful events,” she wrote in a November post to social media.

In contrast, Parrish recognized Hizb-ut-Tahrir Canada has discussed overthrowing our democracy, as well as neighboring countries, she says.

“Learn what it will take for our Ummah to overcome America, Europe, Russia, China, and others from the position we're in today,” reads a social media post by the group.

“What steps do we need to take to become victorious against today’s Colonialist superpowers? We’ll answer these questions at our upcoming Khilafah Conference,” it concluded.

Scheduled for January 18 at a secret location, organizers appeared to champion the Islamic conquest of non-Muslim nations.

“If this love [for Allah] can be turned into political action,” said a group spokesperson, “it would lead to the revival of the Khilafah.”

Peel Regional Police told the Sun they are “actively monitoring the situation” to keep surrounding communities safe.

“At this time, we do not have any information that would indicate there is a threat to public safety. However, please know that we will not tolerate any acts of hate or violence within the region,” reads an emailed statement.

Mayor Parrish and her staff contacted Pearson Airport authorities days ago to “carefully monitor passports” and deny entry to persons who are barred from entering Canada.

“I’m pleased that the peaceful and respectful residents of Mississauga will not have to endure the fall out,” she wrote in a post to social media.

Details surrounding the new venue remain unknown as of publication.

