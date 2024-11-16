Mississauga mayor defends Hamas vigil masquerading as Remembrance Day ceremony

As far as Mississauga Mayor Carolyn Parrish is concerned, a Remembrance Day vigil for Yahya Sinwar, the October 7 mastermind, is a free speech issue.

David Menzies
  |   November 16, 2024   |   News Analysis

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, David Menzies dives into the cesspool of pro-Hamas agitators, 

A so-called Remembrance Day ceremony in Mississauga, promoted with the imagery of poppies and the slogan "Lest We Forget" is not honoring patriots. Instead, they honour Hamas terrorists.

Of those receiving praise include Yahya Sinwar, the recently deceased mastermind of the October 7 attacks on Israel. More than 1,200 Israelis were killed, and hundreds more with kidnapped. Of the latter, more than half remain hostages to the Islamist cult.

As far as Mississauga Mayor Carolyn Parrish is concerned, this vigil is a free speech issue. She says that, yet its participants are amping up calls for genocide of the Jewish people. That runs contrary to Section 319 of the Criminal Code of Canada.

What do you say about that, Mayor Parrish?

Now, there's been a predictable amount of outrage about the fake Remembrance Day, and how has she responded? By doubling down, naturally, and comparing Sinwar to Nelson Mandela.

Pro-Hamas terrorists that are not citizens are rampaging through the streets of every major Western democracy.

David Menzies

Mission Specialist

David “The Menzoid” Menzies is the Rebel News "Mission Specialist." The Menzoid is equal parts outrageous and irreverent as he dares to ask the type of questions those in the Media Party would rather not ponder.

