Cancel culture FAILS on Murphy's Nursery in Melbourne

Daniel Andrew supporters tried to destroy Murphy's Nursery for an LED road sign they're displaying by targetting the family business Google Facebook reviews.

Yesterday we started a campaign to regain their 5-star status.

It worked!

Within a day, thousands of positive reviews on both platforms have flipped the results now, making it nearly impossible for the Dan Army to strike back.

Owner Tyson Huston told Rebel News he was extremely grateful for the public support and Murphy's Nursery was "getting orders from everywhere".