Cancel culture FAILS on Murphy's Nursery in Melbourne
Daniel Andrew supporters tried to destroy Murphy's Nursery for an LED road sign they're displaying by targetting the family business Google and Facebook reviews.
Yesterday we started a campaign to regain their 5-star status.
It worked!
Within a day, thousands of positive reviews on both platforms have flipped the results now, making it nearly impossible for the Dan Army to strike back.
Owner Tyson Huston told Rebel News he was extremely grateful for the public support and Murphy's Nursery was "getting orders from everywhere".
Spread the Word!
REBEL STORE AUSTRALIA
Get Rebel News Australia merchandise! All our products are printed in and fulfilled from Queensland.SHOP NOW