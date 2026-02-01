Carney announces GST credit increase amid affordability crisis

The federal government has announced a temporary expansion of the GST credit, including a one-time payment equal to 50 per cent of the existing benefit, as part of a broader affordability push aimed at Canadians facing rising living costs.

Speaking at a public event, Prime Minister Mark Carney said the measure would deliver “hundreds of dollars” into the bank accounts of more than 12 million Canadians. The enhanced GST credit is expected to be issued this year, while the program itself is set to run for five years.

Carney framed the measure as direct financial relief, emphasizing the immediate impact of cash transfers to households. He also said Ottawa plans to invest $500 million in additional affordability initiatives, though no specific programs were outlined during the announcement.

From an economic standpoint, the GST credit increase represents a limited intervention and does not address deeper structural challenges facing the Canadian economy.

During his remarks, Carney attributed inflationary pressures to global factors, including climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic. He did not reference federal Liberal policies implemented over the past decade as contributing factors.

Affordability has also been a prominent theme in recent political campaigns in the United States. Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger, for example, ran on a platform centred on reducing costs for residents. Following her election, her government introduced a series of new and increased taxes, including levies on electricity, deliveries, events, and various consumer services — measures that contrast with her campaign messaging.

Improving affordability requires reducing government expenditures rather than relying on targeted rebates, and increasing taxes undermines efforts to lower the cost of living.

While enhanced GST credits may provide short-term relief for some Canadians, questions remain about whether the policy meaningfully addresses long-term affordability pressures tied to rising living costs.

