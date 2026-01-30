Carney's grocery rebate is just a campaign stunt: how about some real fixes?

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Guest host: David Menzies

Tonight, David Menzies fills in for Ezra Levant, where he looks at Prime Minister Mark Carney's Nepean, Ont., grocery store “affordability” announcement this week.

The move was a classic Liberal stunt: the PM posing in the produce aisle to announce a 25% boost to the GST credit (now rebranded Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit) for five years, plus a one-time 50% top-up payment this year.

The feds claim it delivers “hundreds of dollars more” to over 12 million lower- and modest-income Canadians.

Carney added $500 million for food supply chain improvements, blaming inflation on COVID, climate change, global issues, and tariffs. All while he ignores a decade of Liberal spending that supercharged costs on just about everything.

David says this latest move from the Liberal leader is a mere band-aid on a gaping wound.

If Carney meant business on affordability, he'd launch a Canadian DOGE to torch government waste, not dole out temporary crumbs.

Real fixes? How about cutting the $885 million yearly on supplemental health for migrants (free eyeglasses, nursing, etc.) while 6.5 million Canadians lack family doctors, David suggests.

Or, end $201 million in executive bonuses despite massive performance misses. Scrap the $6 billion gun buyback boondoggle that targets legal owners, not gangs.

Axe wasteful grants like $105,000 for grocery cart “life cycles” or $94,000 on selfie rhetoric. Ditch $76 million in pointless federal ads and the CBC's $1.4 billion propaganda subsidy.

Virginia's “affordability” Democrat governor ran on relief, then hit residents with new taxes — including a carbon levy adding $1,200 USD to power bills. It was a classic bait-and-switch, he says.

Carney's campaign-style stop at a grocery store has election vibes written all over it. Real affordability means slashing bureaucracy, not grocery cart photo-ops.

Until then, like David says: it's more spending, more deficits — and Disco Inferno, “Burn, baby, burn.”