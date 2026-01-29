Canada is in the world news again, and that's not a good thing

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Article by Rebel News staff

As Ezra returns from Davos, it’s clear how abnormal Canadian political culture has become. In Switzerland, journalists can openly question senior politicians without police interference or media blacklists. In Canada, asking uncomfortable questions is treated like a crime ... unless you’re part of the regime media class.

At Davos, Rebel News managed to question four senior Liberal figures in just 24 hours, something that would be nearly impossible back home. Justin Trudeau responded with familiar gaslighting, claiming he’d never heard of us despite years of court actions designed to silence Rebel News. Chrystia Freeland at least attempted answers, though her responses raised more ethical questions than they resolved. Other ministers offered little substance, but at minimum, some basic civility.

That contrast alone exposes how unhealthy Canada’s media and political ecosystem has become. Corporate and state-funded outlets protect access, not accountability. Independent journalists embarrass the powerful, which is precisely why independence matters.

From Davos, the journey continued to Israel for an antisemitism conference. Rebel News paid its own way, staying independently and accepting no government-funded perks. That distinction matters. When journalism is subsidized by states or foreign interests, conscience disappears. It’s worth noting how much of today’s online antisemitism appears manufactured, amplified, or outright funded by hostile regimes like Iran and Qatar.

Back in Canada, attention turns to the Conservative Party convention in Calgary, and to Alberta’s growing frustration. While Ottawa elites posture on the global stage, Alberta watches its economic lifelines placed at risk. More than 80 per cent of Alberta’s exports go to the United States. Picking public fights with Donald Trump may win applause at Davos, but it risks real jobs at home.

This is the difference between winning arguments and winning outcomes. Diplomacy isn’t about moral grandstanding; it’s about securing national interests. Trump’s negotiating style is confrontational by design. Public insults guarantee retaliation. Private negotiations, however uncomfortable, produce results.

Meanwhile, Canada’s state broadcaster has abandoned satire altogether. Comedy once mocked power, now it protects it. Instead of challenging authority, the CBC openly ridicules political opposition while cheering Liberal elites. That isn’t comedy, it’s propaganda funded by taxpayers.

GUEST: Franco Terrazzano joins the show to discuss $201 million in executive bonuses despite missed targets, and the Governor General’s ballooning salary nearing $400,000.