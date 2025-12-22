Carney appoints BlackRock insider as U.S. Ambassador amid trade tension

Prime Minister Mark Carney has dropped a pre-Christmas bombshell, tapping his banking buddy and former BlackRock bigwig Mark Wiseman as Canada's next ambassador to the United States.

It’s the same Mark Wiseman who served as Senior Managing Director at BlackRock, heading up active equities and chairing their massive alternatives business. He’s raked in fortunes managing trillions while rubbing shoulders with the global financial elite.

Now, starting February 15, 2026, he'll be Canada’s top diplomat in Washington, just in time for the crucial 2026 review of CUSMA — the trilateral trade agreement governing hundreds of billions of dollars in cross-border commerce.

Carney's press release gushes about Wiseman's "immense experience" from running the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and chairing Alberta's investment Corp, but this appointment showcases the increasing overlap between political leadership and global financial institutions.

Wiseman has deep ties to BlackRock, the trillion-dollar behemoth pushing ESG agendas and influencing global markets, though it’s not clear how a career forged in multinational finance aligns with the role of defending Canadian workers, industries, and national interests during high-stakes trade negotiations.

After all, Wiseman has no prior diplomatic experience, yet he will be tasked with managing Canada’s most consequential bilateral relationship during a period of strained political relations with the United States.

How is he supposed to fiercely defend Canadian workers and businesses when his career is steeped in the very institutions that often put profits over people?

Although Carney once promised an ‘elbows-up’ approach to U.S. tariffs to defend Canadian workers, this appointment appears to further concentrate power within a small circle of economic and political elites, leaving workers sidelined.

This reeks, once again, of the Liberal elite club looking out for their own.