Carney faces boos during appearance at Calgary Stampede

On Monday's live stream, David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid reacted to Mark Carney being booed and heckled at the Calgary Stampede over the weekend.

Despite Carney repeatedly lauding his time spent in Alberta as a child, it appears that Albertans are fed up with the Liberal government's anti-energy policies.

"That's like an NHL-sized crowd booing the prime minister of Canada in his alleged home province, as if he's spent any real time here in the last 40 years," said Sheila.

BOOOO: Crowd of thousands boos Liberal Leader Mark Carney when he comes to Calgary. pic.twitter.com/G3yeHq46cO — Keean Bexte (@TheRealKeean) July 5, 2025

David also described why the reaction to Carney from Albertans at the Stampede gives him a glimmer of hope after over a decade of Liberals in power in the federal government.

"It makes me have some lingering hope for the future of this country ... Alberta is the most conservative province, and I would make the argument that after what the Liberal government has done to them the last 10 years ... if Mark Carney walked in to Calgary, Alberta, Canada during the stampede and got a standing ovation, that's it, I'm making my exit strategy plans Sheila, because Calgary, or Alberta as a whole, is the last bastion," he said.

Carney was also the butt of jokes after struggling to flip a pancake during his appearance at a Stampede breakfast event hosted by the United Brotherhood of Carpenters on Saturday.