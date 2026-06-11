Carney government spent nearly $1 million on in-flight catering in first year

Among the more eye-catching expenses were two relatively short trips to Washington, D.C.

A May 2025 visit carrying 64 passengers generated a catering bill of $21,158.60, while a second Washington trip in October 2025 cost $7,376.02 for food and beverages aboard the aircraft.

Other notable catering bills included:

Rome, Italy (May 2025): $93,780.18

Oslo and London (March 2026): $86,096.12

Paris (January 2026): $74,661.48

Asia-Pacific tour including Malaysia, Singapore and South Korea (October-November 2025): $74,986.89

Australia, India and Japan tour (February-March 2026): $98,853.99

Despite the large price tags, National Defence said it could not provide details on what taxpayers were actually buying.

Officials acknowledged that records do not track specific menu items, quantities served, or per-item costs. In many cases, meals are reportedly prepared onboard using groceries purchased locally rather than through traditional catering contracts.

"Records do not capture meals and beverages by individual menu items," the department wrote. "Food-related costs are recorded as a total amount per flight."

The nearly $1 million catering bill comes on top of the substantial operating costs associated with the government's VIP aircraft fleet, which the prime minister is required to use for security reasons.

National Defence noted that some catering costs may later be partially reimbursed by travelling media delegations, though the figures disclosed to Parliament represent the gross amounts charged to taxpayers before any reconciliation.