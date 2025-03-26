Carney pressured companies to divest from oil & gas as co-chair of 'net-zero' alliance

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed Mark Carney's previous role as co-chair of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ).

The alliance describes itself as an "independent, private-sector-led initiative focused on mobilizing capital and removing barriers to investment in the global transition from fossil fuels."

As Ezra explained: "It was hatched in Glasgow at one of these UN anti-global warming conferences. This is to kill the world's oil and gas, natural gas, fracking oilsands, energy systems, and Mark Carney was the co-chair of this for years."

"His purpose was to pressure companies to leave it in the ground while he of course jetted around on private jets," Ezra added.

Speaking further about Carney's role in the alliance, Ezra discussed how he advocated for ESG, or environmental, social and governance, which is essentially the corporate version of DEI, or diversity, equity and inclusion.

The environmental component of ESG emphasizes reducing carbon emissions to 'net-zero' and mitigating climate change impacts, often by encouraging a shift from high-carbon energy sources like fossil fuels toward lower-carbon or renewable alternatives.

Carney has faced criticism in recent weeks after being accused of simply "hiding" the consumer carbon tax rather than doing away with it completely. The prime minister has pledged to keep a carbon pricing system in place for 'large emitters.'