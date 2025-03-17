Poilievre calls out Carney's 'fake executive order' on carbon tax

On Monday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies discussed Pierre Poilievre's recent comments on Mark Carney's "fake executive order" on the consumer carbon tax.

Carney faced backlash for his photo-op in which he signed an order-in-council that set the consumer carbon tax rate to zero, but did not eliminate it.

However as Poilievre noted Monday, the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act remains in place, which allows for the tax to be reinstated or modified in the future.

The new prime minister has also pledged to keep in place the Liberals' industrial carbon pricing framework, which applies to large emitters.

Poilievre calls out Carney for signing a "fake executive order" to hide the consumer carbon tax leading up to the election.



"It is still in place, and it applies across the board. The tax is scheduled to go up 300% over the next five years, and hiding it for a few weeks will not…

Sheila criticized Carney for seemingly not fully understanding how parliamentary democracy works. "Mark Carney, he's been out of the country so long that maybe he doesn't understand how our parliamentary democracy works," she said.

"For a guy who's so anti-Trump, he sure appreciates the theatre of Trump signing something for a photo-op. Except when Trump signs something, it actually means something," she added.

"This law is still in place," Poilievre said about the consumer carbon tax to reporters Monday. "Even though Mr. Carney has signed a fake executive order to hide the tax for 35 or 40 days leading up to the election," he added.

Carney has currently not announced when he plans to call a federal election, only telling Canadians that it would be some time "before November."