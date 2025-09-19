Carney’s Liberals approved nearly all Gaza refugee applications despite radicalization risks

The numbers are in, and they should raise alarm bells for every Canadian who cares about national security.

An Order Paper Question from NDP MP Jenny Kwan just revealed that of the 5,000 applications submitted under the Liberal government’s so-called special immigration measure for Gaza, only 20 were refused. That’s it. Twenty out of five thousand.

And outside that special carve-out program, another 1,303 applications were filed under the normal immigration system by people in Gaza. Out of those, just 26 were refused.

In other words, rejection is practically nonexistent. Thousands of people from one of the most radicalized regions in the world have been waved through. And this isn’t just abstract fear-mongering. After the October 7 massacre, polls showed 71% of all Palestinians supported Hamas’s decision to launch the attack; in Gaza specifically, support for Hamas increased significantly compared to earlier periods.

Another survey showed 47% of Gazans strongly supported the attack. Even though more recent data suggests a slight decline, the trend for months was very much in favor of radical narratives.

Now, consider this: antisemitism in Canada has been rising sharply at the same time. Police-reported hate crimes against Jewish Canadians jumped 71% from 2022 to 2023.

Jewish people — about 1% of Canada’s population — account for nearly 19% of all hate crimes. Since October-December 2023, the average monthly hate crimes against Jews shot up to about 148/month, compared with ~51/month in the prior period.

Schools haven’t been spared — Jewish schools have been targeted with vandalism and even gunfire.

And yet, under Mark Carney’s Liberals, we’re opening Canada’s doors wider to people coming from an educational culture in some UNRWA or Gaza-PA schools that glorifies violence, rewards martyrdom, teaches hatred of Jews and Israel, glorifies extremist figures and normalizes jihad and martyrdom in curricula.

This is not paranoia. It is the documented work of textbooks, teacher practices, and institutional affiliation with the United Nations.

When thousands are approved, rejection becomes symbolic, not substantive. And when antisemitic incidents at home are already surging, bringing in thousands more from places where children are taught to see Jews as enemies is not just risky — it’s destructive and dangerous.

When rejection is this rare and screening is this lax, it’s not “welcoming refugees.” It’s importing a problem. And Canadians will have to live with the fallout.