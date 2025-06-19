Carney’s censorship circus at the G7

While world leaders gathered in Kananaskis, independent reporters like us at Rebel News were penned up in Banff, an hour away, effectively walled off from meaningful access to the annual G7 summit.

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government decided who gets close to the action, and — surprise —it wasn’t Rebel News.

The CBC, BBC, Reuters and other regime-friendly outlets were given VIP treatment, priority buses, and special credentials hand-delivered by the Prime Minister's Office. Meanwhile, the rest of us were left watching from TV screens like fans at a sports bar.

We spoke with independent journalists from across the globe who spent thousands to be here, only to be told they could take pictures of live feeds instead of events. One Turkish photographer was even told, flat-out, to just “take photos of the screen.”

It’s insulting, it’s wasteful — and it’s deliberate.

Meanwhile, Carney spent the summit cosplaying as a statesman.

After campaigning on “ending” Canada’s traditional relationship with the United States, he was suddenly fawning over President Donald Trump, even declaring the U.S. “the essential leader of the G7.”

Then, Trump left early to deal with escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.

But that didn’t stop the prime minister from quietly giving away over $4 billion to Ukraine — half in taxpayer-funded military aid, half from seized Russian assets — while Canadians are still waiting for a federal budget.

If you were a Liberal voter who bought Carney’s “Canada First” talk, you should feel betrayed.

Back on the ground, my Rebel News colleagues Angelica Toy and Sid Fizzard exposed the hypocrisy of the summit’s security theatre.

Trees were cut down and berry bushes stripped to keep wildlife away from the delegates. Protesters were herded into secluded lots where nobody could see them. Media were intentionally kept away from politicians, from protesters — and from the public.

But despite the barriers, we did what we always do: real journalism.