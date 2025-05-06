CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Unhinged pro-Hamas activist ABUSES pastor at uni campus

When I say the pro-Hamas activists on our streets are unhinged, I’m not exaggerating. Just ask Christian pastor Mark Leach, who was walking through Sydney University with his daughter Freya when they were ambushed by a screaming leftist lunatic.

In footage that quickly went viral, this woman — who knows both Mark and Freya — completely lost the plot. “Zionist killer! F--k off!” she screamed, jabbing a finger in Mark’s face. “Get out of my f--king face. I’ve seen you before, you f--king Zionist c--t!”

Mark stayed completely calm despite the verbal onslaught. “I haven’t killed anyone,” he replied.

It wasn’t the first time she’s abused them. Mark explained, “This lady… has yelled abuse at us in the past… then filmed herself doing it and posted it, and then realised, oops, I’d better pull that down.”

Too late. The video was already saved and shared, a perfect snapshot of the twisted ideology infecting our campuses.

Mark described her as someone “finding meaning and purpose in her life by insulting and swearing at an Anglican minister and a young woman… and anyone who doesn’t buy the Hamas propaganda that she propagates.”

This self-described “queer settler living on Gadigal land” proudly flies rainbow and trans flags — the very symbols that wouldn’t last a minute under Hamas rule. Mark calls it what it is: “suicidal empathy,” quoting Canadian psychologist Gad Saad. These activists are so indoctrinated by neo-Marxist victim ideology that they’ll defend terrorist regimes that would destroy everything they stand for.

And yet Mark and Freya didn’t back down. “What’s there to be afraid of?” he said. “These people are bullies… she’s a sad, angry woman.”

This incident happened during the election campaign, when pro-Hamas candidates thought they had momentum. But Australians sent them packing. “It’s hard to get elected in Australia if you support a terrorist organisation,” I said in our chat.

Middle Australia gets it. We don’t want imported hatred or screaming bullies on our streets. We want debate, not intimidation. And this footage proves Australians made the right call.