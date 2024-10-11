Caught red handed: Vandals destroy B.C Conservative campaign signs in the tri-cities

It’s not every day I witness a crime, but when I do, I make sure you know about it.

Last Friday, on my way to cover public reactions to the huge "B.C. NDP are communists" sign that was propped up at Lululemon founder’s $81M Point Grey mansion, I spotted anti-Conservative vandals targeting other political signs.

I asked B.C. voters what they think about the huge BC NDP are “communist" sign standing in front of Lululemon founder Chip Wilson's West Point Grey property.https://t.co/7uEdxUW2PD — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) October 6, 2024

After making a safe turn to circle back and confront the vandals, I approached the intolerant trio who had worked together to destroy two of three Tri-City Conservative MLA candidates' signs near Coquitlam’s Dewdney Trunk Road and Lougheed Hwy intersection.

You won’t believe what the primary vandal, who destroyed signs for Coquitlam-Maillardville candidate Hamed Najafi and Coquitlam-Burke Mountain candidate Stephen Frolek, told me when I confronted him.

Despite leaving multiple NDP candidate signs standing, he claimed that the Conservatives signs themselves were an act of vandalism and that it was his civil right to destroy them. He argued that having multiple candidates' signs from the same party in one spot was against city bylaws.

Of course, none of that is true. According to the provincial policy manual for supplemental signs, each candidate is permitted to place their signs along a highway as long as they are not obstructing traffic or the sidewalk.

Even more bizarre than his first claim was what the individual said next. He claimed to have previously worked for the former official opposition party, B.C. United.

“It’s kind of sad that the far-right from the B.C. United Party moved on to the B.C. Conservatives while all the people who are actually standing up for the working class, and B.C. United, they’re just left there to fend for themselves,” he said.

After capturing these vandals red-handed, I learned that more Conservative candidate signs are being vandalized in the tri-city area often with the Conservative name being covered with words like “Homophobic,” “Zionist,” and “Intolerant.”

Hey @Dave_Eby, are you okay with your fascist-like supporters running around destroying signs with dissenting opinions from yours? pic.twitter.com/xObLI3rkei — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) October 7, 2024

I’ve since reported the incident I witnessed to the RCMP, who are investigating the matter. I also reached out to B.C. United and their leader, Kevin Falcon, for comment regarding the man’s claims of being affiliated with them, but did not receive a response.