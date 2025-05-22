CBC caught peddling more election lies

CBC News admitted in a formal correction that a producer made factual errors while attempting to fact-check election results in Carleton, Ontario. This is the latest in a series of errors from the state broadcaster under the guise of fact-checking.

Despite a significant population increase in the riding (from 89,522 in 2019 to 131,375), Pierre Poilievre's vote percentage declined from 49.89% in 2021 to 45.83% after the riding was redrawn to include rural and suburban Ottawa areas.

CBC host Ashley Fraser claimed that Liberal gerrymandering accusations concerning Poilievre's narrow loss in Carleton were unfair, according to Blacklock’s.

"Some, including Conservative cabinet minister Stockwell Day, have suggested the boundary change was the Liberal government's doing in order to make it harder for Poilievre to get elected," said Fraser. "But that's not how it works in Canada."

CBC issued a prompt correction stating that the claim of Conservative organizers accusing the government of manipulating riding boundaries was false.

The latest correction follows Blacklock’s reporting that the state broadcaster often presents "misinformation" while claiming to correct other media.

On April 18, CBC corrected Rosemary Barton's statement that Rebel News "traffics in misinformation" for not acknowledging the recovery of skeletal remains at Indian Residential Schools, clarifying that no graves have been recovered.

In September 2024, the CBC Ombudsman found CBC Radio host Ian Hanomansing's statement that Canadians "want more immigrants" to be opinion, not fact, ruling that "CBC can do better."

On January 15, 2024, the CBC admitted to publishing an inaccurate fact check of a Conservative Party video about housing affordability, stating that news analysts misrepresented average monthly mortgage costs and made "inaccurate mortgage comparisons" in their critique.

Trust in Canadian news media has significantly declined due to perceived bias, incompetence, and unethical behaviour, with federal research and Statistics Canada data showing reporters are now considered less reliable than politicians or lawyers.

The CBC asserts its news is more accurate than other outlets. Former CEO Catherine Tait in 2019 described the broadcaster as a "beacon for truth," countering "a tsunami of disinformation."

The CBC Ombudsman noted a significant increase in complaints during the election, surpassing the total from the previous three months. This surge was mainly attributed to public dissatisfaction with the CBC-hosted leaders' debates.

While Rebel News reported on the ground, the broadcaster actively lobbied to exclude them from the debates and misrepresented their reporting.

Former Ombudsman Jack Nagler cautioned against relying on any single source, including the state broadcaster, for complete information.

He notes that journalists are not experts. "Their mission is simply to give the rest of us information that we can consider as we form our own opinions."

"We aren't hearing enough information that conflicts with our pre-existing views," wrote Nagler.

"This is part of the problem that has been created in recent years as many of us have slipped into 'news silos' or 'information bubbles' or whatever other jargon you want to use."