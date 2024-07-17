CBC denounces reporter for ‘good day’ post on Trump assassination attempt

X / LenardMonkman1 and AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

An Indigenous issues reporter with CBC/Radio-Canada has landed in hot water for posts sympathetic to the assassination attempt of Donald Trump.

Lenard Monkman, the reporter in question, posted Saturday to Facebook: “It was a good day. Could have been better, but still a good day.”

He also shared a meme of someone shrugging in disappointment. “The entire world at one guy on 13 July 2024,” reads the caption.

A lone gunman, identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, fired live ammunition at Trump during a rally Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania. The presidential candidate escaped death when a bullet pierced his right ear just after 6:10 pm.

Crooks killed one person and critically injured two others, in addition to Trump, while shooting from a rooftop adjacent to rally goers. He was neutralized seconds later by Secret Service snipers.

The attack represents the most egregious attempt to assassinate a president or presidential candidate since Ronald Reagan was shot in 1981.

A spokesperson with the state broadcaster told True North they condemn the posts and do not endorse the views expressed throughout.

Monkman removed the posts, but not before screenshots trended on social media, prompting swift backlash. He did not return a request for comment by True North.

Asked if the reporter would face disciplinary action, Chuck Thompson, the CBC’s head of public affairs, did not specify. “Any HR matters involving our employees are kept private,” he said.

The broadcaster’s journalistic standards and practices, available online, notes their editorial standards could apply to social media posts by staff.

“We maintain professional decorum and strive to do nothing that could bring the CBC into disrepute,” reads the guide.

“We consider perceptions created when we share, republish, link, or interact with other people’s content. We strive to avoid having such actions appear to be endorsements. When appropriate and possible, we provide context.”

Trump made a dramatic entrance at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee Monday, sporting a bandage on his right ear.

He strode onto the convention floor at the Fiserv Forum to Lee Greenwood's "God Bless the USA." Trump, appearing resolute, pumped his fist, joining his running mate, Senator JD Vance of Ohio, along with family members near the stage.

The crowd erupted into chants of "Fight, fight, fight" as Trump took his seat, echoing the words he mouthed moments after being shot Saturday.

He is expected to speak Thursday, on the final day of the convention.