Trump stands tall following shocking assassination attempt

On Saturday, a lone gunman allegedly fired live ammunition in succession at the Presidential Candidate during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Donald Trump escaped death when a bullet pierced his right ear just after 6:10 pm.
The FBI identified the gunman as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. Law enforcement have yet to ascertain his motive.
The Presidential Candidate was showing border crossing numbers when the shots were fired from an adjacent rooftop. Secret Service snipers neutralized the target within seconds.
Following the attack on Trump, President Joe Biden ordered an independent review of the security breakdown.
Crooks killed at least one person and critically injured two others.
The FBI are treating the shooting as an assassination attempt and an act of domestic terrorism. Preliminary efforts suggest he acted alone.
Many Republicans blamed the violence on President Joe Biden and fellow Democrats, courtesy of heated political rhetoric towards Trumps. They referenced Biden telling donors July 8: “It’s time to put Trump in the bullseye.”
Biden has postponed upcoming campaign events and temporarily pulled down attack ads against Trump. “There’s no place in America for this type of violence,” the president said in remarks. “It’s sick. It’s sick.”
The attack represents the most serious attempt to assassinate a president or presidential candidate since Ronald Reagan was shot in 1981.
- By Ezra Levant
