Trump stands tall following shocking assassination attempt

On Saturday, a lone gunman allegedly fired live ammunition in succession at the Presidential Candidate during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Donald Trump escaped death when a bullet pierced his right ear just after 6:10 pm.

The FBI identified the gunman as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. Law enforcement have yet to ascertain his motive.

The Presidential Candidate was showing border crossing numbers when the shots were fired from an adjacent rooftop. Secret Service snipers neutralized the target within seconds.

FAILED ASSASSINATION: Shots fired at Donald Trump!



More to come. pic.twitter.com/vvatsIOl4V — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 13, 2024

Following the attack on Trump, President Joe Biden ordered an independent review of the security breakdown.

Crooks killed at least one person and critically injured two others.

The FBI are treating the shooting as an assassination attempt and an act of domestic terrorism. Preliminary efforts suggest he acted alone.

Law enforcement was notified of a suspicious man climbing a building adjacent to the Trump rally. One police officer reportedly tried to confront the gunman, who fired successive shots at the presidential candidate.



MORE by @WestCdnFirst: https://t.co/bXr9Sg9i0t pic.twitter.com/okSwpDcLf3 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 15, 2024

Many Republicans blamed the violence on President Joe Biden and fellow Democrats, courtesy of heated political rhetoric towards Trumps. They referenced Biden telling donors July 8: “It’s time to put Trump in the bullseye.”

Biden has postponed upcoming campaign events and temporarily pulled down attack ads against Trump. “There’s no place in America for this type of violence,” the president said in remarks. “It’s sick. It’s sick.”

The attack represents the most serious attempt to assassinate a president or presidential candidate since Ronald Reagan was shot in 1981.

Former Canadian special forces sniper says he has 'no doubts' Trump's would-be assassin had help



Dallas Alexander, who spent 14 years on an elite sniper team in the Canadian military, said he believes the shooter 'had help from somewhere.'https://t.co/6WouMFGt5e — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) July 15, 2024

GUEST: True North reporter Rachel Parker details the shocking assassination attempt against U.S. Presidential Candidate Donald Trump.