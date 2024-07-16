Trump makes defiant appearance at GOP convention following assassination attempt
The former president, sporting bandaged ear, received a rousing welcome at the Republican National Convention in Wisconsin.
Donald Trump made a dramatic entrance at the Republican convention in Milwaukee on Monday, just two days after surviving an assassination attempt that left him wounded.
The 78-year-old former president, with his right ear visibly bandaged, strode onto the convention floor at the Fiserv Forum to the strains of Lee Greenwood's "God Bless the USA." Trump, appearing resolute, pumped his fist, gave thumbs-up gestures, and joined his running mate, Senator JD Vance of Ohio, along with family members near the stage.
The crowd erupted into chants of "Fight, fight, fight" as Trump took his seat, echoing the words he reportedly mouthed moments after being shot during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday.
Notable figures seated near Trump included House Speaker Mike Johnson, Representative Byron Donalds, and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson. However, conspicuously absent were Trump's wife Melania, eldest daughter Ivanka, and youngest son Barron.
