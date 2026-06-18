Alberta Fact Check: Thomas Lukaszuk claims American interference is fuelling Alberta separatism. Where's the evidence?

Former deputy premier Thomas Lukaszuk and head of the Forever Canadian group says American interference is helping drive Alberta's independence movement and fanning the flames of separatism. But that call is coming from inside the house.

Lukasuk's claims are unproven and contradicted by key facts.

In his latest comments to the Edmonton Journal, Lukaszuk once again suggests foreign actors are driving Alberta's sovereignty movement. It's a familiar talking point from opponents of independence: Albertans couldn't possibly have arrived at these conclusions on their own, so there must be Americans pulling the strings.

The problem is that there is little evidence to support the claim.

Most notably, the RCMP has publicly stated it has found no evidence of foreign interference in Alberta's separatist movement despite repeated allegations from politicians, commentators, and activists.

Alberta Fact Check: No evidence of organized foreign interference in Alberta's independence movement



Opponents to Alberta’s independence enjoy using the bogeyman of foreign interference as a form of low hanging fruit to spread fear with.



Here's the truth:… — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) June 15, 2026

Meanwhile, support for an Alberta referendum is hardly a fringe phenomenon. More than 301,000 Albertans signed the original independence petition, while more than 400,000 signed Lukaszuk's competing Forever Canada petition.

Together, over 700,000 Albertans signed one of the two citizen initiatives asking for a democratic vote on Alberta's future. It is evidence that a large number of Albertans care deeply about the constitutional future of the province.

The grievances driving the sovereignty movement are well known and homegrown. Equalization, federal resource restrictions, pipeline cancellations, emissions caps, and years of policies many Albertans believe have harmed their economy.

"I'm pissed!": A fiery Premier Smith explains her anger with the Trudeau Liberals after Environment Minister @S_Guilbeault announced a production cap on oil and gas.



"That is not acceptable for a govt at 20% in the polls ... We just won't stand for it."https://t.co/PHR7jF0lJM pic.twitter.com/5Ypb26vu06 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 4, 2024

The argument also ignores a basic reality: if foreign actors were manufacturing support for independence, it would be difficult to explain why support has emerged alongside years of federal-provincial conflict and why hundreds of thousands of Albertans voluntarily signed petitions in the dead of winter.

Perhaps the biggest flaw in Lukaszuk's theory is that it asks Albertans to believe they are too unsophisticated to recognize their own interests.